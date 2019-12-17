Bengaluru Open Golf Championship 2019: Karandeep Kochhar, Om Prakash Chouhan, Arun Kumar tied for three-way lead

The trio consisting of Bengaluru's Rahil Gangjee, Delhi's Kapil Kumar and Gurugram's Abhishek Kuhar were in joint fourth, one shot behind the leaders at the Rs. 40 lakh event which is also the penultimate leg of the 2019 TATA Steel PGTI season.

Karandeep Kochhar has enjoyed a fruitful season so far with four top-10s on the PGTI and four top-20s on the Asian Tour where he plays on a country exemption. The 20-year-old continued his hot form on day one in Bengaluru making an eagle and four birdies at the cost of a lone bogey.

The tall and lanky Kochhar started off with an exceptional par on the 11th where he got out of trouble with a brilliant chip to five feet. Karandeep, the youngest ever player to win on the PGTI at age 17 years and five months while still an amateur in 2016, drained his first birdie of the day on the 17th landing it within five feet once again.

Karandeep, currently in seventh on the PGTI Order of Merit, made a push up the leaderboard when he holed his second shot from 35 yards for eagle on the first hole. Two birdies and a bogey followed over the next four holes before Kochhar sank a mammoth 35-footer for his last birdie of the day on the sixth.

Karandeep said, "I did well through the round and had my opportunities on the last three holes as well but misread a couple of putts there. It's been an extremely consistent season for me. I hope to continue in this fashion over the last two weeks of the season.

"Today's round reminded me of my second round in Mauritius at the Asian Tour event two weeks back. I had to negotiate similar windy conditions on that occasion and played a very good round there too. The good par save on the 11th was crucial as it helped me avoid an early bogey that could've been telling."

A t-shirt signed by PGTI members was presented to the pride of Indian golf Mr. Sampath Chari (Tournament Director, PGTI) by PGTI member @kunal33 as a gesture to honour his invaluable contribution to the tour & Indian golf as he celebrates his 800th match as a Rules Official pic.twitter.com/haCCssVxji — PGTI (@PGTITOUR) December 17, 2019

Om Prakash Chouhan, a five-time winner on the PGTI, who was off-colour by his own standards at last week's event in Kolkata where he finished outside the top-20, went bogey-free on Tuesday. Chouhan's precise ball-striking saw him set up three of his birdies within five feet of the flag. 'OP', as he is often referred to, closed the day on a high with birdies on his last two holes, the 17th and 18th.

Arun Kumar, playing only his second event on the PGTI this year, also had an error-free day. The 37-year-old, who is among an elite list of 'A' category teaching professionals in India, made all fairways and 17 greens in regulation to shoot his career-best score.

Arun hit his approach shots and irons well to produce three short birdie conversions. The highlight of his round was his 3-wood approach from 235 yards on the fifth that stopped just a foot from the pin and earned him an eagle.

Defending champion Anura Rohana of Sri Lanka struck a 69 to be tied seventh while Pune-based Udayan Mane as well as local lads Syed Saqib Ahmed, Trishul Chinnappa and amateur Akshay Neranjen were a further shot back in tied 15th.

Gurugram-based Veer Ahlawat, the highest-ranked player in the field, being third in the PGTI Order of Merit, shot a 77 to be tied 94th.

Source: PGTI Release