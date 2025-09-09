Sports Bulletin For Sep 9: From Rohit Sharma NOT 'Great' Among Indian Best To Rishabh Pant's Return

More sports BGCS And BGMS League Stages Conclude; Rising Stars Set To Compete In Playoffs The BGCS and BGMS league stages have concluded, with Nebula Esports and others qualifying for playoffs. Rising stars will face established pros in the upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 16:53 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Challenger Series (BGCS) and the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 league stages have wrapped up after 20 days of intense competition.

The stage is now set for the Playoffs on September 9, where emerging esports talents will face seasoned professionals. These matches will determine who advances to the Semi-Finals and ultimately the Grand Finals, a highly anticipated event in India's esports calendar.

In BGCS 2025, Nebula Esports emerged as the top team with 222 points, followed by Sinewy Esports with 213 points. Team Versatile secured third place with 201 points, while Team H4K finished fourth with 163 points.

These teams have earned their spots in the BGMS Playoffs. BGCS serves as an amateur feeder league into BGMS, highlighting new talent and offering a path to India's premier esports platform.

The BGMS League Stage saw fierce competition among 24 top teams across 56 matches each. Revenant XSpark led the standings with 557 points, closely followed by Team SouL with 551 points. Gods Reign took third place with 533 points, and NoNx Esports secured fourth with 529 points. These four teams have directly qualified for the BGMS Grand Finals, scheduled from September 12 to 14.

The Playoffs will feature the bottom 12 teams from the BGMS League Stage alongside the top four BGCS squads. The best eight teams from this round will advance to the Semi-Finals on September 10 and 11. They will compete against teams ranked fifth to twelfth from the BGMS League Stage. The top twelve semi-finalists will join four directly qualified teams in the Grand Finals, where sixteen teams will vie for victory and a share of INR 1.5 crore prize money.

The BGMS Season 4 Playoffs will be broadcast live on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar from September 9 to 11 during prime-time hours of 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This makes it India's only esports tournament featured on national television.

"With the introduction of BGCS this year, our aim was to create a structured pathway for emerging gamers to transition into the professional BGMI esports ecosystem. It is particularly encouraging to see that the winning team qualified through the nationwide collegiate qualifiers by OnePlus, and it has been inspiring to witness all participating teams showcase their skills and earn their opportunity to compete at the next level. This is precisely the kind of platform NODWIN Gaming, together with our partners set out to create, to identify and nurture the next generation of esports talent," said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming.