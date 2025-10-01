More sports Bhullar Leads Strong Indian Contingent into Jakarta International Championship By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 22:06 [IST]



New Delhi, Oct 1: A star-studded 11-player Indian contingent is set to compete at the inaugural Jakarta International Championship, staged at Damai Indah Golf's PIK Course from October 2-5, 2025. The tournament is part of The International Series, a set of elevated events on the Asian Tour that also provide a pathway onto the LIV Golf League.

At the forefront of India's challenge is Gaganjeet Bhullar, who has carved out a legendary record in Indonesia with five career victories in the country. The 36-year-old, a member of the India Olympic team at Paris 2024, remains one of the most decorated Indian golfers on the Asian Tour with 11 career wins, the most by any Indian.

Bhullar's most recent success came at the BNI Indonesian Masters presented by TNE in November 2023, where he produced a flawless wire-to-wire win to claim his fifth Indonesian title. His extraordinary tally also includes three Indonesia Open crowns and victory at the Indonesia President Invitational, a record that cements him as the man to beat in Jakarta.

This season, Bhullar has made the cut in all four International Series events (India, Macau, Japan, Morocco), with his best showing a T14 finish in Morocco.

A strong Indian squad

Joining Bhullar in Jakarta are seasoned campaigners and rising talents: Khalin Joshi, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rahil Gangjee, Karandeep Kochhar, Viraj Madappa, Chikkarangappa S., S.S.P. Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, Rashid Khan, and Yuvraj Sandhu.

Particular attention will be on Karandeep Kochhar, who finished runner-up to Bhullar at the 2023 Indonesian Masters. Kochhar has been in steady form this year, with highlights including a T14 finish at the Mandiri Indonesian Open, a runner-up finish at the Morocco Rising Stars on the Asian Development Tour, and solid showings at both the ADT and IGPL.

Reflecting on his return to Indonesia, Kochhar said: "It is always a treat to be back in Indonesia. We played this course last year for the Mandiri Indonesian Open, and it was a great event. The golf course is in excellent shape again, and the weather has been kind to us so far. My game feels good, and I'm excited to tee it up and hopefully have a good week."

Global stars add to the spotlight

The Jakarta International Championship will also welcome several international names, including Anthony Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner and LIV Golf Wild Card, who is aiming to fight his way back into the LIV Golf League after finishing in the drop zone in 2025.

Speaking about his comeback journey, Kim shared: "In my 20s, I had access to so many opportunities. At 40, I realize how blessed we are to travel the world, play golf, and perform in front of fans in amazing places like Jakarta. This is not pressure. This is a blessing."

With Bhullar leading a formidable Indian challenge and international stars like Kim in the fray, the Jakarta International Championship promises to be one of the highlights of the Asian Tour's International Series calendar.