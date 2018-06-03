Boxing: Murray frustrated as Saunders pulls out of rearranged fight

The pair were initially set for an April 14 bout at the O2 Arena, but a hand issue saw Saunders postpone the event by two months.

However, promoter Frank Warren has now confirmed that the 28-year-old will again be unable to fulfil the fight, this time pulling out completely with a hamstring injury.

"Due to an injury suffered by Billy Joe Saunders, unfortunately, he has had to withdraw from his June 23 fight with Martin Murray at the O2 Arena," Warren posted on his Twitter page.

"A full statement on the show will be made tomorrow . We apologise for any inconvenience."

Murray is seemingly not convinced by the reason given for the decision, though, posting a video on his Instagram page.

He said: "I think it's better you hear it from me, rather than another b******* story. The fight's off with Billy Joe Saunders - he s*** out again.

"First it was his hand, now it's his hamstring. We know he's just trying to make big money out of Golovkin or Canelo and I'm too risky to fight.

"There's nothing I can do. It's the second time that I've taken myself away from my family, got my body in this condition to fight, get to the last minute and it's cancelled.

"Obviously there's nothing I can do. I just want to apologise to everyone who's bought tickets, booked hotels, booked train fares.

"Thank you to everybody for their continued support and believing in me. My management team is working on alternatives so, hopefully, I'll have a new date in the next couple of weeks."

Source: OPTA/OmniSport