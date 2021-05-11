Saunders confirms brutal injuries from Canelo fight

Mexican superstar Alvarez added Saunders' WBO super-middleweight title to his WBA and WBC crowns, with IBF champion Caleb Plant now his next target as he seeks to become the undisputed king of the 168lbs division.

Saunders, who suffered the first defeat of his professional career after 30 consecutive wins, appeared to be growing into a competitive fight, enjoying some middle-rounds success thanks to his slick movement from the southpaw stance.

However, Alvarez drew the Briton forward to detonate a stunning right uppercut in round eight that did the majority of the damage.

In his corner at the end of the round, Saunders' trainer Mark Tibbs made the decision to wave off the fight because his man was unable to see out of his right eye.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the 31-year-old was to undergo surgery on Sunday after suffering "multiple fractures to the orbital area" and, in his first public communication since the defeat, Saunders detailed the gruesome nature of his injuries.

"Thanks everyone for the messages," he wrote in a Facebook post. "Broken eye socket and broken cheekbone in 3 places, operation yesterday all went well.

"You win some and lose some. Didn’t feel out my League but got caught with a good shot and couldn't see.

"Thank you all who watched, I'll be back god bless you all."

🇲🇽 Otro día en la oficina.

🇺🇸 Another day at the office. #CaneloSaunders pic.twitter.com/AUdlFdEvWC — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) May 9, 2021

Speaking to Behind the Gloves after the contest, which took place in front of 73,216 fans at AT&T Stadium, Tibbs explained he had no choice but to call a halt to proceedings.

"His eye socket was caved in and he couldn't see, "Tibbs said.

"I didn't get the response I wanted from him. I didn't get the response I needed in the corner and I knew it was caved in. I'm not surprised I got the response I got.

"I had to pull it. He never said, 'No, that's it.' He left it to me. He took it well. He was in pain.

"He's given his best shot but he's got injured in his leading eye against the pound for pound great. He’s done himself proud."