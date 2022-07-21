Birmingham 2022: Four Indian athletes to watch out for

The Commonwealth Games has always secured its position amongst the marquee sporting events in the country.

The 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia, was a breakthrough for the nation with the Indian contingent winning 66 medals and securing third place in the medals table.

This time India will surely aim for more than 100 medals.

A total of 72 nations are participating in Birmingham 2022, where a 215-member squad from India -- comprising 108 male and 107 female athletes.

With Sony Sports inputs, myKhel.com looks at four medal prospects for India in athletcis.

Neeraj Chopra The golden boy of India, who won the maiden gold medal for the country in javelin throw at Tokyo 2020 will surely come into the event with huge expectations. Chopra, a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army, became the nation's first track and field Olympian to take home a gold medal. In addition, he is the first Indian track and field athlete to win in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships. In 2016, he set a world U-20 record with a throw of 86.48M, making history as the first Indian athlete to do so. This time he is accompanied by two young prospects DP Manu and Rohit Yadav, who will look to clinch as many medals as possible. Annu Rani One of the great prospects to win a medal for India is the 29-year-old javelin thrower, Annu. Her experience and composure make her a complete athlete. The skill of Annu, a member of a farming family, was discovered by her brother when he observed her arm power while tossing a cricket ball and because she could not afford one, Annu's first javelin throw stick was made of bamboo. Annu began her career in the hurdles, but in 2012 she switched to the javelin throw. Her achievements include a gold medal in the 2014 National Athletics Championships, a silver medal at the 2016 South Asian Games, a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championship, and more. Annu's promising performance till now makes her a top candidate to bring glory to the country. Hima Das Hima a 22-year-old Indian sprinter from the state of Assam, goes by the moniker Dhing Express. She became the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at World U-20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 sec. Hima scripted history when she won two gold medals and one silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in women's 4×400M, mixed 4×400M events, and 400M. At Birmingham, Hima and Dutee will go hand-in-hand as both will participate in the 4x100M relay event. Dutee Chand Dutee is an Indian professional sprinter and current national champion in the women's 100M. She holds numerous records including being the first Indian to win a gold medal in the 100M race in a World Championship. She is also the third Indian woman to have ever qualified for the women's 100M at Olympics. At the 2018 Asian Games, she took home silver in the women's 100M race, giving India its first medal in this competition since 1998. After so many laurels to her name, everyone will keep an eye on her this year to achieve another feat for the country.