English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Book on India's star sprinter Dutee Chand slated for release in 2019

By PTI
Dutee Chand

New Delhi, September 18: Giving her fans a rare opportunity to be up to 'speed' with her life, ace sprinter Dutee Chand will soon come out with a book tracing her journey so far -- on-field and off-field. The book, written by journalist and author Sundeep Mishra, is story of Chand's rise from abject poverty to becoming one of country's biggest sprinting stars.

It also talks about the sprinter's hyperandrogenism controversy and how she came out clean and strong after beating all the odds. "The story is of the re-emergence of a woman people didn't believe was one," said the author.

Chand was banned by the Athletics Federation of India in 2014 under the hyperandrogenism policy of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). As per the policy, female athletes with high levels of naturally producing testosterone are not allowed to compete on the ground citing unfair advantage over their peers.

Following the case of Dutee Chand vs Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the court came to the conclusion that there was a lack of evidence to prove that testosterone increased female athletic performance, and subsequently Chand was free to run. And she ran like there was no tomorrow -- Chand bagged a silver in women's 100m event in the Asian Games, missing out on gold barely by 0.02 seconds.

She also won another silver in the 200m event at the tournament. "I never stopped believing in myself. I had faith in my god," Chand said. Published by Westland Books, the book is expected to be out in 2019.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 17:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue