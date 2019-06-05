English

Boxing: Akhil drops defamation case against Dilbag after getting apology

By Pti
Boxing: Akhil drops defamation case against Dilbag after getting apology

New Delhi, June 5: Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist and national observer for Indian boxing, Akhil Kumar, has withdrawn a criminal defamation case against fellow boxer Dilbagh Singh after getting an apology from him for disparaging remarks made in 2013.

Dilbagh, the 2010 Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist with a chequered career which includes a doping ban in 2011, had alleged that Akhil influenced the selection committee in 2013 to get his protege Mandeep Jangra picked in the squad ahead of him.

The case, filed under section 499 and section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, was initiated by Akhil after Dilbagh accused him of "manipulating" and "rigging" the selection for that year's World Championships.

Akhil filed a defamation case in 2014 after the latter refused to tender an apology despite being served a legal notice.

"Part No. 2 (Dilbagh Singh) tenders an unconditional apology to Party No.1 (Akhil Kumar) regarding the controversy involved in the criminal complaint... In view of the said unconditional apology Party No.1 shall withdraw the criminal complaint," read a compromise deed agreed upon by Akhil and Dilbagh.

Akhil, a former Olympic quarterfinalist besides being a World Cup bronze-medallist, had initiated the legal proceedings against Dilbagh at the District Court in Chandigarh.

Dilbagh had been show-caused by the national federation and forced to tender an apology, after much defiance, for making similar allegations against the then national coach G S Sandhu and the selection committee.

Read more about: boxing boxer akhil kumar
Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
