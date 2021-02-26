English
Boxing: Deepak stuns Olympic champion to enter final at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament, confirms silver

By
Deepak Kumar in action against Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov in semi-finals of 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament
New Delhi, February 26: Indian boxer Deepak Kumar produced a scintillating performance to cause a major upset at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria as he outpunched the reigning Olympic champion Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in the men's 52kg semi-final bout on Friday (February 26).

Showing a great composure in the ring, the Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak produced one the best performances of his career to clinch a thumping 4-1 win against more fancied Zoirov, who had earlier clinched the 2019 World Championship title beating star Indian boxer Amit Panghal.

With this sensational victory, Deepak has secured a place in the final and will aim to clinch the gold medal.

Later tonight, Naveen Boora will be seen in action during his 69kg last-four bout against Asian Games gold medallist Bobo-Usmon Baturov.

Earlier, Deepak continued his sensational run at the tournament as he stormed into the semi-finals with a dominating 5-0 win against local boy Darislav Vasilev on day four.

The Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak looked in complete control throughout the match. Deepak was swift in his movement inside the ring and his speedy footwork did not allow his Bulgarian opponent any chance to score.

Meanwhile, Indian women boxers Jyoti Gulia (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) suffered 5-0 defeats in their quarter-final bouts.

Gulia lost to Romanian boxer Lacramioara Perijoc, Kachari also went down against the world championship bronze medallist Naomi Graham of the USA. Manjeet Singh also lost his +91kg quarter-final bout against Armenia's Gurgen Hovhannisyan.

Source: Media Release

Vinay Kumar announces retirement
Story first published: Friday, February 26, 2021, 19:53 [IST]
