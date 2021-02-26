Boxing: Deepak stuns Olympic champion to enter final at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament, confirms silver

Showing a great composure in the ring, the Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak produced one the best performances of his career to clinch a thumping 4-1 win against more fancied Zoirov, who had earlier clinched the 2019 World Championship title beating star Indian boxer Amit Panghal.

With this sensational victory, Deepak has secured a place in the final and will aim to clinch the gold medal.

I'm thrilled to learn that boxer Deepak Kumar has beaten 2016 Olympic and 2019 World champion Shakhobidin Zoirov by split decision in the men’s 52 kg semifinal at the #StrandjaMemorial event in Bulgaria. Heartfelt congratulations! pic.twitter.com/tZInSLa7Ox — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 26, 2021

Later tonight, Naveen Boora will be seen in action during his 69kg last-four bout against Asian Games gold medallist Bobo-Usmon Baturov.

Earlier, Deepak continued his sensational run at the tournament as he stormed into the semi-finals with a dominating 5-0 win against local boy Darislav Vasilev on day four.

The Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak looked in complete control throughout the match. Deepak was swift in his movement inside the ring and his speedy footwork did not allow his Bulgarian opponent any chance to score.

Meanwhile, Indian women boxers Jyoti Gulia (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) suffered 5-0 defeats in their quarter-final bouts.

Gulia lost to Romanian boxer Lacramioara Perijoc, Kachari also went down against the world championship bronze medallist Naomi Graham of the USA. Manjeet Singh also lost his +91kg quarter-final bout against Armenia's Gurgen Hovhannisyan.

