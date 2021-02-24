Boxing: Jyoti upsets two-time world champion as 3 Indian boxers cruise into QF at 72nd Strandja Memorial

The 2017 world youth champion Haryana pugilist Jyoti was clever with her footwork and showed a great attacking display of boxing before outpunching experienced Kyzaibay by 3-2. Another Indian to cruise into the quarter-finals on the second day was Bhagyabati Kachari who outclassed Russian opponent Anna Galimova 5-0 in the 75kg category.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, Naveen Boora also progressed into the last-8 stage with a 3-2 win over Armen Mashakaryan of Armenia B in the men's 69kg category. Boora will face Brazil's Eravio Edson in the quarters late in the night today.

However, four Indian men made an exit with narrow defeats in the pre-quarters. Asian Championship silver medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) went down fighting against Ukraine's Mykola Butsenko 3-2 while Ankit Khatana (75kg) lost to Viktar Dziashkevich of Belarus. Sachin Kumar (81kg) and Naveen Kumar (91kg) also suffered 3-2 losses against Armenia A's Gor Nersesyan and France's Wilfried Florentin respectively.

Apart from Boora, Manjeet Singh (+91kg) will be seen in action on Day Three of the tournament.

Source: Media Release