English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Boxing: Mandeep Jangra wins maiden pro bout in USA

By Pti
Mandeep Jangra wins maiden pro bout in USA (Image Courtesy: Mandeep Jangra Twitter)
Mandeep Jangra wins maiden pro bout in USA (Image Courtesy: Mandeep Jangra Twitter)

New Delhi, May 9: Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra made a positive start in the professional circuit, beating Argentina's Luciano Ramos in his debut bout in Florida, USA.

Jangra travelled to USA two months back for training. The boxer won his first professional bout against Ramos in a four round unanimous decision in the super welterweight category on Saturday (May 8).

Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions. The 27-year-old, who is also a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championships, was supposed to fight on March 19 but that bout was put off.

"I'm so excited for a great run in the pro ranks and hopefully win a world championship with my team," said the boxer, who is training with American coaches Asa Beard and Marc Farrait.

More BOXING News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIV 2 - 0 SOU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing usa boxer india
Story first published: Sunday, May 9, 2021, 13:15 [IST]
Other articles published on May 9, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments