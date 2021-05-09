Boxing: Mandeep Jangra wins maiden pro bout in USA

Jangra travelled to USA two months back for training. The boxer won his first professional bout against Ramos in a four round unanimous decision in the super welterweight category on Saturday (May 8).

Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions. The 27-year-old, who is also a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championships, was supposed to fight on March 19 but that bout was put off.

"I'm so excited for a great run in the pro ranks and hopefully win a world championship with my team," said the boxer, who is training with American coaches Asa Beard and Marc Farrait.