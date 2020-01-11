English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Steele, Davis lead as Thomas misses cut in Hawaii

By Dejan Kalinic
Brendan Steele
Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis lead the Sony Open in Hawaii as several big names missed the cut.

Hawaii, January 11: Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis carded four-under 66s to share the Sony Open in Hawaii lead as Justin Thomas missed the cut on Friday.

American Steele and Australian Davis moved into six under at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu after the second round.

The duo hold a one-stroke lead on what is a congested leaderboard at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour event.

Morikawa leads Sony Open in Hawaii, Thomas struggles

A group of nine players are tied for third at five under, including Keegan Bradley (66) and Cameron Smith (65).

Smith's 65 was the equal best round of the day, also managed by Russell Knox, Bo Hoag and Rob Oppenheim as they climbed into five under.

Ryan Palmer (68), Sam Ryder (68), Rory Sabbatini (67) and overnight leader Collin Morikawa (70) are also tied for third.

Thomas, the 2017 winner coming off a success at the Tournament of Champions, failed to make the weekend.

The American followed up his opening-round 72 with a one-over 71 to end up at three over and one of several bigger names to miss the cut.

Defending champion Matt Kuchar (73) and Patrick Reed (74) fell short of getting to the weekend, while 2018 winner Patton Kizzire (74) also missed the cut.

More BRENDAN STEELE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue