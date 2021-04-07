Harden sidelined as Nets look to finally welcome back Durant against Pelicans

New York, April 7: James Harden will miss over a week due to a hamstring strain, but superstar Brooklyn Nets team-mate Kevin Durant is likely to make his long-awaited NBA return against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Harden was forced out of Monday's 114-112 win over the New York Knicks after just four minutes, with an MRI revealing a strained right hamstring, the Nets announced on Tuesday (April 6).
MVP hopeful Harden – who has been averaging 25.2 points, 10.9 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game this season – will be re-evaluated by the star-studded Nets in approximately 10 days.
While Harden is set for a stint on the sidelines, fellow former MVP Durant is poised to make a comeback.
Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow's game vs. the Pelicans: pic.twitter.com/cuTk6CZrhX— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 6, 2021
Durant has not played since February 13 but is listed as probable for Wednesday's clash with the Pelicans.
A hamstring strain has plagued Durant, who was also forced to sit out last month's All-Star Game in Atlanta.
Durant is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Nets in 2020-21.
Steve Nash's Nets (35-16) top the Eastern Conference, ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers (34-16).
