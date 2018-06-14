English

Canelo-Golovkin rematch confirmed, says De La Hoya

Las Vegas, June 14: Oscar De La Hoya has confirmed the rematch between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will take place on September 15.

The two middleweights were due to go toe-to-toe in May after their first bout ended in a controversial draw last year.

However, the fight was postponed when Canelo tested positive for banned substance clenbuterol, the Mexican receiving a six-month suspension.

Golovkin fought Vanes Martirosyan instead and made short work of the Armenian-American, winning in the second round to retain his WBA, WBA and IBF belts – the latter of which has since been stripped from the Kazakh for his failure to fight mandatory challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Talks over a rematch had taken place and De La Hoya gave Golovkin a deadline of Tuesday (June 12)to agree to the fight. And although that has passed, the bout will seemingly still go ahead once Canelo's suspension ends.

"I'm happy to inform that we have a fight September 15," De La Hoya posted on Twitter with a video of the two fighters.

