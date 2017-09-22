Home » More Sports »Catriona named European team captain for Solheim Cup

Catriona named European team captain for Solheim Cup

Posted By:
Catriona Matthews
Catriona Matthews

Bengaluru, September 22: Scotland's Catriona Matthew was named European team captain for the 2019 Solheim Cup to be held from September 13 to 15 at the PGA Centenary Course in Gleneagles.

The biennial tournament is contested by teams representing Europe and the United States.

Catriona made her ninth appearance as a player for the European team at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa last month, having served as a vice-captain to Sweden's Annika Sorenstam.

"Since my first appearance in 1998, I have always loved playing in the Solheim Cup," said Catriona.

"Scotland will provide the perfect stage for the 2019 Solheim Cup and Gleneagles will be a terrific venue...there is nothing better than winning in your home country," the 48-year-old three-time winner added.

The Scot has a career total of 22 Solheim Cup points, making her third on the all-time list after Laura Davies (25) and Sorenstam (24).

"She helped us a lot over the past year as a vice-captain, but then stepped in and won us three points as a player. Catriona is very well respected by the players, so she is a natural choice," said Sorenstam.

Fans took to twitter to wish Catriona good luck.

Catriona played in nine Solheim Cups and was a member of three victorious teams, in 2003, 2011 and 2013.

Related Articles

Read more about: golf pga tour scotland europe
Story first published: Friday, September 22, 2017, 11:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 22, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More

Latest News

+ More
+ More
POLLS