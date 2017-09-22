Catriona named European team captain for Solheim Cup

Bengaluru, September 22: Scotland's Catriona Matthew was named European team captain for the 2019 Solheim Cup to be held from September 13 to 15 at the PGA Centenary Course in Gleneagles.

The biennial tournament is contested by teams representing Europe and the United States.

Catriona made her ninth appearance as a player for the European team at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa last month, having served as a vice-captain to Sweden's Annika Sorenstam.

Delighted to announce that Catriona Matthew (@Beany25) has been appointed European captain for #SolheimCup2019 staged @Gleneagleshotel 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/Wn0V432nXV — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) September 21, 2017

"Since my first appearance in 1998, I have always loved playing in the Solheim Cup," said Catriona.

"Scotland will provide the perfect stage for the 2019 Solheim Cup and Gleneagles will be a terrific venue...there is nothing better than winning in your home country," the 48-year-old three-time winner added.

The Scot has a career total of 22 Solheim Cup points, making her third on the all-time list after Laura Davies (25) and Sorenstam (24).

"She helped us a lot over the past year as a vice-captain, but then stepped in and won us three points as a player. Catriona is very well respected by the players, so she is a natural choice," said Sorenstam.

Fans took to twitter to wish Catriona good luck.

Congrats to @Beany25 on her #SolheimCup2019 captaincy. Seems fitting for Scotland. She is the First Lady of Scottish golf, class act. — Tom Abbott (@TomAbbottGC) September 21, 2017

Fantastic news regarding @Beany25 Catriona Matthew being announced as the new #SolheimCup2019 Captain. Superb appointment!👌🏻🏌🏻⛳️ 🇪🇺 — Jonathan Ⓥ Golf 🌱 (@jonandjen67) September 21, 2017

Catriona played in nine Solheim Cups and was a member of three victorious teams, in 2003, 2011 and 2013.