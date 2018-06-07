English

Cavs superstar LeBron James sets NBA Finals record

Posted By:
Cavs star LeBron James
Cavs star LeBron James

New York, June 7: Another night, another record for Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James after tallying a triple-double in the NBA Finals.

With the 33-year-old's 10th rebound against the Golden State Warriors in game three on Wednesday (June 6), James tallied the 10th triple double of his career in the NBA Finals – the most of all-time.

James finished with 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Cavs fell 3-0 behind in the series following a 110-102 defeat to the Warriors in Cleveland.

The three-time NBA champion passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the second most points in NBA Finals history, and earlier in the postseason he passed the man formerly known as Lew Alcindor, for the most field goals ever in the postseason.

James also passed Michael Jordan for the most 30-point games in playoff history with his 110th of his illustrious career.

This comes after he was already the all-time scoring leader in postseason history.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue