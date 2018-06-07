Cavs superstar LeBron James sets NBA Finals record

With the 33-year-old's 10th rebound against the Golden State Warriors in game three on Wednesday (June 6), James tallied the 10th triple double of his career in the NBA Finals – the most of all-time.

James finished with 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Cavs fell 3-0 behind in the series following a 110-102 defeat to the Warriors in Cleveland.

The three-time NBA champion passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the second most points in NBA Finals history, and earlier in the postseason he passed the man formerly known as Lew Alcindor, for the most field goals ever in the postseason.

James also passed Michael Jordan for the most 30-point games in playoff history with his 110th of his illustrious career.

This comes after he was already the all-time scoring leader in postseason history.

Source: OPTA