CDS, Army chief meet Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

Chopra, a Subedar with the 4 Rajputana Rifles, joined the Indian Army on May 15, 2016.

"General Bipin Rawat, CDS, applauded Subedar Neeraj Chopra and complimented him for his phenomenal performance in the Olympic Games that brought laurels to the nation," the Indian Army said on Twitter.

General Naravane interacted with Chopra and complimented him for his "unparalleled achievement", it said.

Chopra, the 23-year-old son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 m in the javelin throw finals on Saturday to end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

He had been conferred the prestigious Vishist Seva Medal (VSM) for his sporting excellence.