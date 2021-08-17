Celtics, Smart agree to four-year contract extension

New York, August 17: Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics have agreed to a maximum-value four-year contract extension.
Smart will make $77million in the deal, which begins with the 2022-23 NBA season, according to reports by ESPN and The Athletic.
Smart posted a video of highlights from his Celtics career on his Instagram page Monday (August 16) with the comment "Let's go 4 more..."
The 27-year-old has spent his entire seven-year NBA career with the Celtics after they selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 draft.
He averaged a career-best 13.1 points and 5.7 assists per game last season.
Smart is set to make $14.3m next season, the last in his existing deal.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.