Commonwealth Games 2018: India's Schedule, Timing, TV Channel Information for Day 2 (April 6)

CWG 2018

India bagged one gold and a silver medal in weightlifting on opening day and started their campaign in the quadrennial event on a positive note. Lifters Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja shined by clinching medals while several other athletes progressed to the second round, in their respective team events, with comprehensive victories.

Chanu smashed the Games records in 48kg category snatch, clean and jerk and overall en route to her gold-medal winning performance, which fetched her a thunderous applause from the Australian fans. The 23-year-old managed to lift 196kg (86kg+110kg) in a remarkable effort.

Gururaja survived a few anxious moments after two failed attempts in clean and jerk to claim a silver medal. The 25-year-old son of a truck driver equalled his personal best of 249kg (111kg+138kg) to finish second in the event and ensure that India woke up to the news of a medal on the very first day of competitions.

Meanwhile, shuttlers and paddlers lived up to their reputation as they were off to a winning start in their respective team events as India qualified into the second rounds.

However, India suffered a few setbacks as well on the first day itself. Saurav Ghosal's shock 2-3 defeat to Jamaica's Chris Binnie came as a massive shocker for the Indian squash team. The other major disappointment was the women's hockey team's stunning 2-3 defeat against Wales.

The Indian athletes would, therefore, aim to start the second day on a positive note and bag some medals for their country in Gold Coast.

Channels: The entire event will be LIVE Telecast by Sony Ten Network and live streamed at SonyLiv App.

DDSports will also telecast the Live Event.

Here's the schedule of Indian athletes, who will be in action on April 6:

Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)

Time: 4:00 am - 10:00 am and 11:30 am - 4:30 pm

Event: Weightlifting

(Women's 53kg)

Athlete: Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu Time: 5:12 AM

(Men's 69kg)

Athlete: Deepak Lather Time: 9:42 AM

Event: Gymnastics

(Women Individual All Around)

Athlete: Pranati Das Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Aruna Reddy Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)

Event: Boxing

Men Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am - 11 am and 2 pm - 5:30 pm

Event: Squash

(Singles Preliminary) Time: 8:00 am - 12 am and 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm.

Event: Cycling (Women)

(Women Sprint)

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechage), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)

(Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

(Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit)

Athlete: Manorama Devi Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

(Women Sprint)

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)

Event: Badminton (Mixed Team Event Play Stage - Group A)

Teams: India Vs Scotland

Time: 9:31 AM (IST)

Event: Hockey (Women Pool A)

Teams: India Vs Malaysia

Time: 10:02 AM

Event: Cycling

(Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit)

Athlete: Manjeet Singh Time: 10:47 AM (Qualification) Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Athlete: Sahil Kumar Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechage), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)

(Keirin)

Athlete: Sanuraj P Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)

(Keirin)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)

Event: Swimming

(Men's 50m Butterfly)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash Time: 3:07 PM (Final)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade Time: 3:07 PM (Final)

(Men's 100m Backstroke)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj Time: 5:06 PM (Final)

Athlete: Saraswati Rout Time: 2:12 PM.