Commonwealth Games 2018: India's Schedule, Timing, TV Channel Information for Day 4 (April 8)

While shuttlers and boxers remained unbeaten to make up for the hockey team's sloppy draw against Pakistan on Saturday (April 7).

Medal Tally | Day 3 Wrap-up

India now have four gold, a silver and a bronze in the event, leaving them fourth on the overall tally. Hosts Australia top the charts with a whopping 57 medals -- 20 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze.

India's two gold medals today came through Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg), both of whom were not 100 percent fit owing to the respective thigh and knee injuries but still managed to keep ahead of the competition.

Channels: The entire event will be LIVE Telecast by Sony Ten Network and live streamed at SonyLiv App.

DDSports will also telecast the Live Event.

Here's India's schedule for Day 4 (April 7):

Athletics:

Men's 20 km walk: Irfan Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat (02:30 IST)

Women's 20 km walk: Khusbir Kaur, Soumya Baby (04:45 IST)

Men's 400m (Heat 1): Muhammed Anas Time (11:15 IST)

Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round Group A: Tejinder Singh (12.05 IST).

Hockey:

Women Pool A

Time: 5:00 AM

England Vs India

Table Tennis:

Women's Team Semifinal 2

England Vs India

Time: 6:00 AM

Shooting:

Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification

Ravi Kumar

Deepak Kumar

Time: 6:00 AM

Women's 10m air pistol final:

Manu Bhaker

Heena Sidhu

Time: 07:30 AM

Women's Skeet final: Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan

Time: 11:15 AM

Men's Skeet qualification day 1:

Smit Singh

Sheeraj Sheikh

Time: 05:00 AM

Badminton: Mixed Team Event Semifinal

India Vs Singapore

Time: 6:31 AM

Boxing:

Women's 45-48kg Quarterfinal 2

Time: 7:47 AM

MC Mary Kom Vs Megan Gordon

Men's 75kg Round of 16

Time: 9:32 AM

Vikas Krishan Vs Campbell Somerville

Artistic Gymnastics

Gold Medal Event: Women's Vault Final

Time: 10:57 AM

Pranati Nayak

Gold Medal Event: Men's Rings Final

Rakesh Patra

Time: 12:16 PM

Basketball:

Women Preliminary Round Pool B

Time: 1:00 PM

India Vs New Zealand

Cycling:

Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 1

Time: 1:02 PM

Aleena Reji

Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 2

Time: 1:07 PM

Deborah Deborah

Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying Round - Heat 2

Time: 1:42 PM

Manjeet Singh

Gold Medal Event: Men's 1000m Time Trial Final

Time: 2:17 PM

Sanuraj Sanandaraj

Sahil Kumar

Ranjit Singh

Boxing:

Women's 69kg Quarterfinal 3

Time: 2:32 PM

Sandy Ryan (England) Vs Lovlina Borgohain (India)

Hockey:

Men Pool B

India Vs Wales

Time: 3:00 PM

Cycling:

Gold Medal Event: Women's 10km Scratch Race Finals

Time: 3:54 PM

Monorama Devi Tongbram

Sonali Mayanglambam

Basketball:

Men Preliminary Round Pool B

Time: 4:40 PM

India Vs Scotland

Swimming: Men's 100m butterfly heat 1

Sajan Prakash

Time: 07:08 AM

Men's 50m backstroke:

Srihari Nataraj

Time: 05:00 AM