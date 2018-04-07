Commonwealth Games 2018: India's Schedule, Timing, TV Channel Information for Day 4 (April 8)

Gold Coast, April 7: Indian weightlifters delivered two more gold medals for the country on the third day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018.
While shuttlers and boxers remained unbeaten to make up for the hockey team's sloppy draw against Pakistan on Saturday (April 7).
India now have four gold, a silver and a bronze in the event, leaving them fourth on the overall tally. Hosts Australia top the charts with a whopping 57 medals -- 20 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze.
India's two gold medals today came through Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg), both of whom were not 100 percent fit owing to the respective thigh and knee injuries but still managed to keep ahead of the competition.
Channels: The entire event will be LIVE Telecast by Sony Ten Network and live streamed at SonyLiv App.
DDSports will also telecast the Live Event.
Here's India's schedule for Day 4 (April 7):
Athletics:
Men's 20 km walk: Irfan Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat (02:30 IST)
Women's 20 km walk: Khusbir Kaur, Soumya Baby (04:45 IST)
Men's 400m (Heat 1): Muhammed Anas Time (11:15 IST)
Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round Group A: Tejinder Singh (12.05 IST).
Hockey:
Women Pool A
Time: 5:00 AM
England Vs India
Table Tennis:
Women's Team Semifinal 2
England Vs India
Time: 6:00 AM
Shooting:
Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification
Ravi Kumar
Deepak Kumar
Time: 6:00 AM
Women's 10m air pistol final:
Manu Bhaker
Heena Sidhu
Time: 07:30 AM
Women's Skeet final: Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan
Time: 11:15 AM
Men's Skeet qualification day 1:
Smit Singh
Sheeraj Sheikh
Time: 05:00 AM
Badminton: Mixed Team Event Semifinal
India Vs Singapore
Time: 6:31 AM
Boxing:
Women's 45-48kg Quarterfinal 2
Time: 7:47 AM
MC Mary Kom Vs Megan Gordon
Men's 75kg Round of 16
Time: 9:32 AM
Vikas Krishan Vs Campbell Somerville
Artistic Gymnastics
Gold Medal Event: Women's Vault Final
Time: 10:57 AM
Pranati Nayak
Gold Medal Event: Men's Rings Final
Rakesh Patra
Time: 12:16 PM
Basketball:
Women Preliminary Round Pool B
Time: 1:00 PM
India Vs New Zealand
Cycling:
Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 1
Time: 1:02 PM
Aleena Reji
Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 2
Time: 1:07 PM
Deborah Deborah
Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying Round - Heat 2
Time: 1:42 PM
Manjeet Singh
Gold Medal Event: Men's 1000m Time Trial Final
Time: 2:17 PM
Sanuraj Sanandaraj
Sahil Kumar
Ranjit Singh
Boxing:
Women's 69kg Quarterfinal 3
Time: 2:32 PM
Sandy Ryan (England) Vs Lovlina Borgohain (India)
Hockey:
Men Pool B
India Vs Wales
Time: 3:00 PM
Cycling:
Gold Medal Event: Women's 10km Scratch Race Finals
Time: 3:54 PM
Monorama Devi Tongbram
Sonali Mayanglambam
Basketball:
Men Preliminary Round Pool B
Time: 4:40 PM
India Vs Scotland
Swimming: Men's 100m butterfly heat 1
Sajan Prakash
Time: 07:08 AM
Men's 50m backstroke:
Srihari Nataraj
Time: 05:00 AM
