Commonwealth Games 2022: Gururaja bags bronze for India in 61kg weightlifting

He lifted a combined (snatch / clean & jerk) with a total lift of 266 kg. Aznil Muhammad successfully defended his Commonwealth Games gold with a lift of 280 kg.

It was India’s second medal of the day as earlier Sanket Sargar fetched a silver in the 55 kg weightlifting.

Sanket started the 55 kg snatch with a highest lift of 113 kg that gave him a big advantage going into to the clean and jerk event.

In fact, the 22-year-old Indian progressively lifted 107 kg and 111 kg and then 113 kg to decimate the field.

Malyasia’s Aniq Mohammad (107 kg) and Sri Lanka’s Dilanka Yodage (105 kg), whose lift of 112 kg was disqualified on technical ground, gave him close fight.

The clean and jerk saw the Indian underlining his dominance with ease over the other lifters. The 113 kg that he carried over to the clean and jerk gave him a massive edge in the segment and he maintained it with clean, calculated lifts.

He began the clean and jerk with a massive lift of 135 kg that gave him an overall lead of 248 kg after the first round itself and that was too huge a void to fill for other lifers. Or so it seemed.

Sanket had also suffered an elbow injury as his final two attempts to lift 138 kg and 139 kg ended up in failure.

But that affected his gold medal prospectus as the the Malaysian lifter Aniq Mohamad lifted a higher weight in his final attempt that powered his total weight to 249 kg, a mere 1 kg more than the Indian.

In fact, Sargar, son of a farmer from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, holds the Commonwealth Games and India national record with a beast lift of combined 256 kg.

Once he lifted 248 kg in the first lift itself, Sanket was set for a gold and in fact he was there for contention till the final lift of the event by the Malyasian Aniq.

It was a case of so near yet so far for the Indian.