Commonwealth Games 2022, Squash: India Squad, Schedule, Telecast & Live Streaming Information

Indian Squash Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022
Men's singles: Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon
Women's singles: Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh
Men's doubles: Ramit Tandon / Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar / Abhay Singh
Mixed doubles: Saurav Ghosal / Dipika Pallikal, Ramit Tandon / Joshna Chinappa.
Women's doubles: Joshna Chinappa / Dipika Pallikal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Squash Schedule
Squash Singles Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Round
|Session Time in IST
|July 29
|Women's Singles
|Preliminary Round of 64
|4:30 PM to 7:45 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM
|July 29
|Men's Singles
|Preliminary Round of 64
|4:30 PM to 7:45 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM
|July 30
|Women's Singles
|Preliminary Round of 32
|4:30 PM to 7 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM
|July 30
|Men's Singles
|Preliminary Round of 32
|4:30 PM to 7 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM
|July 31
|Women's Singles
|Preliminary Round of 16
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|July 31
|Women's Singles
|Plate Classification Round of 32
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|July 31
|Men's Singles
|Preliminary Round of 16
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|July 31
|Men's Singles
|Plate Classification Round of 32
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|July 31
|Women's Singles
|Plate Classification Round of 16
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|July 31
|Men's Singles
|Plate Classification Round of 16
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 1
|Women's Singles
|Quarter-final
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 1
|Women's Singles
|Plate Quarter-final
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 1
|Men's Singles
|Quarter-final
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 1
|Men's Singles
|Plate Quarter-final
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 2
|Women's Singles
|Semi-final
|8:30 PM to 12 AM
|August 2
|Women's Singles
|Plate Semi-final
|8:30 PM to 12 AM
|August 2
|Men's Singles
|Semi-final
|8:30 PM to 12 AM
|August 2
|Men's Singles
|Plate Semi-final
|8:30 PM to 12 AM
|August 3
|Women's Singles
|Plate Final
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|August 3
|Men's Singles
|Plate Final
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|August 3
|Women's Singles
|Medal
|8:30 PM to 1 AM
|August 3
|Men's Singles
|Medal
|8:30 PM to 1 AM
Squash Doubles Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Round
|Session Time in IST
|August 3
|Mixed Doubles
|Preliminary Round of 32
|2:30 to 5:30 PM
|August 4
|Women's Doubles
|Preliminary Round of 32
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|August 4
|Men's Doubles
|Preliminary Round of 32
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|August 4
|Mixed Doubles
|Preliminary Round of 16
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 2 AM
|August 4
|Women’s Doubles
|Preliminary Round of 16
|10:30 PM to 2 AM
|August 5
|Men's Doubles
|Preliminary Round of 16
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|August 5
|Mixed Doubles
|Plate Classification Round of 16
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|August 5
|Mixed Doubles
|Quarter-finals
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 5
|Women's Doubles
|Quarter-finals
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 6
|Men's Doubles
|Quarter-final
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 6
|Mixed Doubles
|Plate Quarter-finals
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|August 6
|Men's Doubles
|Plate Classification Round of 16
|4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
|August 6
|Women's Doubles
|Plate Quarter-final
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 6
|Mixed Doubles
|Semi-final
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 6
|Mixed Doubles
|Plate Semi-final
|10:30 PM to 1:30 AM
|August 7
|Women's Doubles
|Semi-final
|4:30 PM to 8 PM
|August 7
|Men's Doubles
|Plate Quarter-finals
|4:30 PM to 8 PM
|August 7
|Men's Doubles
|Semi-final
|4:30 PM to 8 PM
|August 7
|Women's Doubles
|Plate Semi-final
|4:30 PM to 8 PM
|August 7
|Mixed Doubles
|Medal
|10:30 PM to 12:45 AM
|August 7
|Men's Doubles
|Plate Semi-finals
|10:30 PM to 12:45 AM
|August 7
|Mixed Doubles
|Plate Final
|10:30 PM to 12:45 AM
|August 8
|Women's Doubles
|Plate Final
|2:30 PM to 7 PM
|August 8
|Women's Doubles
|Medal
|2:30 PM to 7 PM
|August 8
|Men's Doubles
|Plate Final
|2:30 PM to 7 PM
|August 8
|Men's Doubles
|Medal
|2:30 PM to 7 PM
Note: Indian players schedule and results will be updated once the draw is made for the events.
CWG 2022 Squash Telecast & Live Streaming Info
Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will broadcast Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select matches will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).