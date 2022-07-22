Commonwealth Games 2022, Squash: India Squad, Schedule, Telecast & Live Streaming Information

Squash at Birmingham 2022 will begin with the men's and women's singles events which begin on July 29 and conclude with the medal matches on August 3. The doubles events will start on August 3 and conclude with the medal matches on August 7 and August 8.

India will send nine players including the experienced Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa. Plus, 14-year-old Anahat Singh, who won the Asian U-15 title earlier this year, is also part of the India squad.

Apart from the aforementioned quartet, Indian squad also includes Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar and Sunayna Kuruvilla.

India has so far won just 3 medals in squash at the Commonwealth Games - 1 gold and 2 silver. In 2014, Joshna and Dipika won gold in women's doubles and the pair added a silver in 2018. Dipika had also won silver in the mixed doubles with Ghosal.

Here is a look at the Indian Squash squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 along with schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info:

Indian Squash Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 Men's singles: Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon Women's singles: Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh Men's doubles: Ramit Tandon / Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar / Abhay Singh Mixed doubles: Saurav Ghosal / Dipika Pallikal, Ramit Tandon / Joshna Chinappa. Women's doubles: Joshna Chinappa / Dipika Pallikal Commonwealth Games 2022 Squash Schedule Squash Singles Schedule Date Event Round Session Time in IST July 29 Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 64 4:30 PM to 7:45 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM July 29 Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 64 4:30 PM to 7:45 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM July 30 Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32 4:30 PM to 7 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM July 30 Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32 4:30 PM to 7 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM July 31 Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM July 31 Women's Singles Plate Classification Round of 32 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM July 31 Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM July 31 Men's Singles Plate Classification Round of 32 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM July 31 Women's Singles Plate Classification Round of 16 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM July 31 Men's Singles Plate Classification Round of 16 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM August 1 Women's Singles Quarter-final 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM August 1 Women's Singles Plate Quarter-final 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM August 1 Men's Singles Quarter-final 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM August 1 Men's Singles Plate Quarter-final 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM August 2 Women's Singles Semi-final 8:30 PM to 12 AM August 2 Women's Singles Plate Semi-final 8:30 PM to 12 AM August 2 Men's Singles Semi-final 8:30 PM to 12 AM August 2 Men's Singles Plate Semi-final 8:30 PM to 12 AM August 3 Women's Singles Plate Final 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM August 3 Men's Singles Plate Final 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM August 3 Women's Singles Medal 8:30 PM to 1 AM August 3 Men's Singles Medal 8:30 PM to 1 AM Squash Doubles Schedule Date Event Round Session Time in IST August 3 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 2:30 to 5:30 PM August 4 Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM August 4 Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM August 4 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 2 AM August 4 Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 10:30 PM to 2 AM August 5 Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM August 5 Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM August 5 Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM August 5 Women's Doubles Quarter-finals 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM August 6 Men's Doubles Quarter-final 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM August 6 Mixed Doubles Plate Quarter-finals 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM August 6 Men's Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM August 6 Women's Doubles Plate Quarter-final 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM August 6 Mixed Doubles Semi-final 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM August 6 Mixed Doubles Plate Semi-final 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM August 7 Women's Doubles Semi-final 4:30 PM to 8 PM August 7 Men's Doubles Plate Quarter-finals 4:30 PM to 8 PM August 7 Men's Doubles Semi-final 4:30 PM to 8 PM August 7 Women's Doubles Plate Semi-final 4:30 PM to 8 PM August 7 Mixed Doubles Medal 10:30 PM to 12:45 AM August 7 Men's Doubles Plate Semi-finals 10:30 PM to 12:45 AM August 7 Mixed Doubles Plate Final 10:30 PM to 12:45 AM August 8 Women's Doubles Plate Final 2:30 PM to 7 PM August 8 Women's Doubles Medal 2:30 PM to 7 PM August 8 Men's Doubles Plate Final 2:30 PM to 7 PM August 8 Men's Doubles Medal 2:30 PM to 7 PM Note: Indian players schedule and results will be updated once the draw is made for the events. CWG 2022 Squash Telecast & Live Streaming Info Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will broadcast Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select matches will be telecast on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).