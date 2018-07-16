English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Conor McGregor praises Putin after attending World Cup final

Posted By:
Conor McGregor (right) with Russia president Vladmir Putin
Conor McGregor (right) with Russia president Vladmir Putin

Moscow, July 16: Conor McGregor hailed Russia president Vladimir Putin as "one of the greatest leaders of our time" after the UFC star was a guest at the World Cup final.

McGregor was invited to the Moscow showpiece by Putin as France lifted the trophy for a second time thanks to a 4-2 win over Croatia on Sunday (July 15).

And the Irish fighter used Instagram to thank Putin following the conclusion of the tournament in Russia.

"Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian president Vladimir Putin," McGregor wrote after posting a photo alongside Putin.

Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him. Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup. Россия вперёд!

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

"This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him.

"Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup."

Earlier, McGregor – who is reportedly nearing a return to the octagon – wrote: "Enjoying the World Cup final in Russia. A truly amazing spectacle."

Enjoying the World Cup final in Russia. A truly amazing spectacle!

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:03am PDT

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue