Anil Kumble to PT Usha to Harbhajan Singh: Sporting fraternity expresses gratitude towards those helping fight Covid-19

Millions of Indians came out on their roofs beating metal plates, blowing conch shells and bursting firecrackers to express their gratitude to medical professionals, health and sanitation workers for serving humanity in the face of coronavirus threat.

The country observed a spontaneous of 'Janta curfew' in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call with people remaining indoors for most of the day, saw a sudden burst of activity in the evening as families emerged on their roofs in a collective gesture of thanksgiving to essential service providers.

Men, women and children were seen on their roofs, balconies, verandas and windows beating 'thaalis' or simply clapping or bursting firecrackers to send a message of solidarity with the rest of the country fighting the pandemic.

The sporting fraternity took to it's Twitter handle to cheer for this first line of defence in the struggle against the deadly pandemic.

Here's how the athletes reacted:

Thank you to all the heroes who are helping us in fighting COVID-19. Let us stay strong and continue our fight. 🙏🏽#SocialDistancing #JanataCurfew — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 22, 2020

United in this fight against #COVID19. A big thank you to our doctors and the medical fraternity!#JanataCurfew

Shri. @narendramodi Ji pic.twitter.com/nj1KoR7NhS — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) March 22, 2020

Been a great experience today, exercising, reading, meditation and now appreciating! Be grateful for everything and take challenges head on.#JantaCurfew #PrayersForCoronaFreeWorld pic.twitter.com/6k1fgqGDxZ — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) March 22, 2020

So proud to see the whole nation following the advisories & observing the #JantaCurfew! Thank you all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, armed forces, support staff, airport staff & everyone else out there working relentlessly for us in these difficult times. #IndiaFightsCorona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WG4J7JiOwv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 22, 2020

And the nation unites to thank our brave hearts for their service. Together we can and we will overcome this. Jai hind! #5baje5minute #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/TUlmrfmJnA — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 22, 2020

Let's stay inside the pavilion and cheer for those on the ground trying to help us win over COVID-19. Thank you each and every community member who selflessly are trying their best to heal the country, heal the world. #aMinimalGesture #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/dxtIJPMr0Q — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 22, 2020

Big Big Thank you to all doctors,nurses,bankers,police,Cisf,chemists, and everyone who r risking their lives to save many lives...well done India for obeying this janta curfew.. please keep safe and let’s pray for everyone’s well being 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️ 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/L4QpiXpojQ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 22, 2020

A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly .

May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace.

Om Shanti Shantih — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 22, 2020

Let's show our appreciation to all those toiling night and day to keep us all alive, literally. Come let's #WhistlePoduAt5! #JantaCurfew 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/2SlJYsLTrK — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2020

Right now we know you're missing your friends and buddies! But there are other ways to stay connected like challenging your friend to a caption contest! Tag your friends and give us your best shot! 👇#PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB pic.twitter.com/epZJJ0RVOx — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 22, 2020

Saluting our heroes who are working day and night to protect us from Covid-19. #SaluteCoronaFighters #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/nYk0FYfKVg — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) March 22, 2020

My heartfelt gratitude & respect to all the doctors, paramedic staff, police, disaster management officials and every other person who is working to keep the country safe. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #JantaCurfewPledge — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) March 22, 2020

Ealier in the day, streets, roads and public places in various parts of the country wore a deserted look on Sunday as people chose to stay at home in response to PM Modi's call for a "janata curfew" to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The 14-hour-long "janata curfew" is part of a social-distancing exercise to help stop the spread of the virus. It began at 7 am and will end at 9 pm.

Responding to the prime minister's call, people chose to stay indoors. Only a few people ventured out to purchase essentials like milk and medicines.

Shops and commercial establishments remained shut as traders supported the prime minister's appeal while buses stayed off the roads. Hours after the "janata curfew" began.