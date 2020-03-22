English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Anil Kumble to PT Usha to Harbhajan Singh: Sporting fraternity expresses gratitude towards those helping fight Covid-19

By
Anil Kumble to PT Usha to Harbhajan Singh: Sporting fraternity expresses gratitude towards those helping fight Covid-19

New Delhi, March 22: As the clock struck 5 on Sunday (March 22), the nation came in unison to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Janata Curfew" and his call to cheer those serving the country in this grave situation.

Millions of Indians came out on their roofs beating metal plates, blowing conch shells and bursting firecrackers to express their gratitude to medical professionals, health and sanitation workers for serving humanity in the face of coronavirus threat.

The country observed a spontaneous of 'Janta curfew' in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call with people remaining indoors for most of the day, saw a sudden burst of activity in the evening as families emerged on their roofs in a collective gesture of thanksgiving to essential service providers.

Men, women and children were seen on their roofs, balconies, verandas and windows beating 'thaalis' or simply clapping or bursting firecrackers to send a message of solidarity with the rest of the country fighting the pandemic.

The sporting fraternity took to it's Twitter handle to cheer for this first line of defence in the struggle against the deadly pandemic.

Here's how the athletes reacted:

Ealier in the day, streets, roads and public places in various parts of the country wore a deserted look on Sunday as people chose to stay at home in response to PM Modi's call for a "janata curfew" to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The 14-hour-long "janata curfew" is part of a social-distancing exercise to help stop the spread of the virus. It began at 7 am and will end at 9 pm.

Responding to the prime minister's call, people chose to stay indoors. Only a few people ventured out to purchase essentials like milk and medicines.

Shops and commercial establishments remained shut as traders supported the prime minister's appeal while buses stayed off the roads. Hours after the "janata curfew" began.

More ANIL KUMBLE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 18:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue