Coronavirus: Frittelli to miss Rocket Mortgage Classic after contracting COVID-19

By Sacha Pisani

Connecticut, June 29: Dylan Frittelli has been withdrawn from the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic after contracting coronavirus, the PGA Tour announced.

Frittelli, who missed the cut at the Travelers Championship, tested positive for COVID-19 in Cromwell, Connecticut on Sunday (June 28).

The 30-year-old South African golfer will now miss the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which gets underway in Detroit on Thursday (July 2).

"I am experiencing no issues and feel great physically and was surprised and disappointed to learn of the positive test today," said Frittelli.

"I'm thankful for the WHOOP strap notification of a minor increase [0.3] in my respiratory rate overnight. However, I'm most thankful for the Tour's assistance, procedures and protocols, which I will continue to follow during my self-isolation, so as to keep everyone safe.

"I look forward to getting back on Tour once it's safe to do so."

Frittelli's case comes after Denny McCarthy, fellow player Cameron Champ and caddies Ken Comboy and Ricky Elliott tested positive during the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
