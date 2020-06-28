Coronavirus in sports: Special talent continues to thrive despite lockdown challenges

A virtual Unified Dribbling competition was held from 21-27 June 2020, presenting the highlights as well as announcing the awards on June 27, 2020. Seventy-two athletes and partners (thirty-six teams) from four states (Chattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan & UP) participated across ten groups.

Ashish Sharma (19), an Athlete from Bareilly who had never dribbled before, attempted a new sport, winning a Silver Medal, along with his unified partner at the event. Vasu Tiwari, an athlete from Bareilly, was felicitated for his persistent attempts at learning a new sport and demonstrating his grit to turn his failure into an achievement. At an earlier skipping competition he did not stand a chance to compete. He, however, continued to practice showing everyone his newly acquired skipping skill, in a span of a few weeks. This and many more champion stories unfolded as the event rolled out.

Amitasha N. Mishra and Sahil Singh, the unified pair (a pair of youth with and without Intellectual Disability) of Uttar Pradesh led the event, presented in the gracious presence of the Founder & CEO of SO Bharat, Air Marshal Keelor, Mr Dipak Natali, President & Managing Director, Special Olympics Asia Pacific Region, Singapore and Mr Soren Palumbo, vice president, Global Youth Engagement, Special Olympics International, the USA amongst other esteemed guests from various Mainstream & Special Schools and organisations.

Dr Amitav Mishra, Gen Secretary SO Bharat, supported the team from the conception to the implementation of the event. Mr Soren Palumbo, Vice president, Global Youth Engagement, Special Olympics International, USA appreciating the SO Bharat - UP team, commented: "The event, which is a part of the SNF initiative taken a few years back, demonstrated a giant leap in its successful delivery. I am amazed by the story of Vasu and am delighted to see the engagement of the youth. I am confident that they have the power to change the way people think and this energy must be tapped and channelised relevantly"

Special Olympics Unified Schools and Unified Sports Global Expansion Project

With the support of SNF Special Olympics is transforming education systems around the world through Unified sports & Youth Engagement. Special Olympics created Unified Schools a model that builds Social Inclusion for students with and without Intellectual Disabilities through Inclusive Sport in Schools and Universities.

Source: Media Release