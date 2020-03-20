Coronavirus: Harbhajan Singh to Saina Nehwal to Rani Rampal: Sports fraternity urges people to support Janata Curfew

In his address to the nation on Thursday, PM Modi made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this.

He called for a Janata Curfew, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should go out of their houses.

"Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done," Modi said in a national broadcast.

Asking people to sacrifice "some weeks of yours, some time of yours", Modi said given that coronavirus has no cure yet, the only way to stay safe is to stay indoors.

"I request all people in the country to get out of the house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home," he said.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and several athletes took to their social media handles and requested the fellow countrymen to self-quarantine themselves.

This is what they had to say:

PM @narendramodi ji has given a clarion call. I appeal our 80 lakh strong Volunteers of NSS & NYKS, all the Staffs under Youth Affairs & Sports Ministry and all the sportspersons to take a lead role for #JanataCurfew on 22nd March from 7am to 9pm #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID2019 https://t.co/RMY4icr9gw pic.twitter.com/DafhETDa1K — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 19, 2020

I would like to appeal to all the athletes of the world, these current circumstances #covid-19 are out of anyone’s control. I would request everyone to firstly stay safe and healthy then train if possible ensuring your safety. (1/2) — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) March 18, 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के 9 आग्रह देश की जनता से। उम्मीद करती हूं देश की जनता प्रधानमंत्री जी के किए आग्रह पर जरूर अमल करेगी। इस संकट की घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री जी ने देश की जनता के सामने जो विचार रखे हैं हम सब की जिम्मेवारी भी बनती है हम उसे पूरा करने का काम करें pic.twitter.com/pCvBtTS6At — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) March 19, 2020

I pledge that I'll strictly follow Janta Curfew this Sunday frm 7am to 9pm so that we strengthen India’s fight against the Corona Virus.This will bring us together and we'll stand strong as a nation in this critical time!@narendramodi#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/lIWmdRNBiU — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 19, 2020

Let’s join hands with our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. I salute all those who are working 24X7 for serving our nation against #COVID2019india #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) March 19, 2020

माननीय PM @PMOIndia जी,कोरोना जैसी खतरनाक महामारी से बचाव के लिये आपके द्वारा उठाए हुए कदम सरहनीय हैं। इस देश के सभी खिलाड़ी आपके साथ हैं और हम सब अपने-2 स्तर पर पूरी कोशिश करेंगे की जितना हो सके जनता को इस महामारी के प्रति जागरुक करें और इसे फैलने से रोकने का प्रयास करें। pic.twitter.com/jph1LDn9Mk — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) March 19, 2020

It’s time to show solidarity & support to our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. #JantaCurfew on 22nd March from 7am till 9pm. Being a responsible citizen let’s follow all guidelines #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID2019india pic.twitter.com/Aql1wVLErE — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) March 19, 2020

PM @narendramodi assures 1.3 billion Indians as #IndiaFightsCorona All should

a) PLEDGE to practice social distancing & maintain hygiene

b) Have PATIENCE through the next couple of weeks



Let's fulfill our National Duty & make #JantaCurfew a success.Spread the word.Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 19, 2020

Be safe take precautions india 🇮🇳🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/90ycPFRB2S — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 20, 2020