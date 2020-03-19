Coronavirus: Sports personalities tell Indians please observe 'janta curfew' after PM's address

Modi called for 'janta curfew' on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house.

Moments after the PM's address, Kohli tweeted, "Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji."

The batting mainstay also lauded the effort of the front-line workers as the world battles an epidemic that has so far claimed over 9000 lives and infected more than 2 lakh people.

"Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourself and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygiene."

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri also requested his fellow countrymen to listen to the PM's appeal, and so were the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh.

"Let's join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation," Shastri tweeted.

On his social media account, Dhawan said, "Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care.

Ashwin wrote, "Believe it or not, a country like ours with a billion people needed to hear what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, not all of them are privileged enough to have access to information."

"One hundred percent in agreement with our prime minister @narendramodi ji's suggestions and I pledge to act as suggested and will spread the message of our Modi ji.. Hoping every indian to do so #letskillthisvirus together INDIA," tweeted Harbhajan.

Stars from Olympic sports such as wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt, Vinesh Phogat, Babita Phogat, Sakshi Malik and hockey player Rani also took to twitter soon after Modi's address.

"I'm Yogeshwer Dutt and I pledge that I'll strictly follow Janta Curfew this Sunday from 7am to 9pm so that we strengthen India's fight against the Coronavirus. This will bring us together and we'll stand strong as a nation in this critical time!" the London Olympic bronze medallist tweeted.

Indian women's hockey skipper Rani wrote, "It's time to show solidarity & support to our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. #JantaCurfew on 22nd March from 7am till 9pm. Being a responsible citizen let's follow all guidelines."

The PM cautioned that India could not be immune to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus. The sports ministry had earlier in the day advised all national federations to refrain from conducting tournaments and selection trials till April 15 besides asking them to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are isolated from anyone who is not a part of their training camp.