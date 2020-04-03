Coronavirus: TCS World 10K Bengaluru postponed to September 13

The COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed over 50,000 lives, has brought a halt to sports across the world and countries to a lockdown to combat the pandemic.

And just like all the other sporting events, the Gold Label race, which was initially scheduled for May 17, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TCS World 10krun postponed

Race Director Hugh Jones said, "Pushing the race date four months forward allows plans to be made with confidence for a race that is likely to be more competitive than ever."

Online registrations for the rescheduled event will start from July 2, a media release said.

The registration of those runners who have already applied for the 2020 edition, will be automatically transferred to the new race date, without any payment.

Registered applicants who choose not to take part in the rescheduled event will be able to surrender their entry to Procam International with effect from May 12- 29.

