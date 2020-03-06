English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: World Athletics postpone half-marathon champs until October

By Pti
Coronavirus: World Athletics postpone half-marathon champs until October

Paris, March 6: The World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in the Polish city of Gdynia was postponed until October 17 because of the coronavirus.

"The current international situation would have seriously compromised the event at this time as many countries are now restricting international travel, invoking quarantines and advising citizens and event organisers to avoid mass gatherings," track and field's governing body World Athletics (WA) said in a statement.

"The advice from our medical team, who are in contact with the World Health Organisation, is that the spread of the coronavirus is at a concerning level in many countries and all major gatherings should be reviewed."

The half-marathon championships had been slated for March 29 and was to include a mass race of more than 25,000 participants.

"We hope that the great majority of these recreational runners will still be able to participate alongside our elite competitors on the new date," WA said.

The championships are the latest in a number of top sporting events worldwide to have been affected by the virus which has caused the deaths of 3,404 people and infected 99,464 infections in 89 countries and territories, according to AFP's latest toll based on official sources at 1130 GMT Friday.

More ATHLETICS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
West Indies won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: athletics marathon
Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 22:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue