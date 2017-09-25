Cue sports steps up efforts to realise Olympic dreams

The International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) has stepped up its efforts to get Olympic recognition for the sport.

During the ongoing fifth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, the IBSF President Mubarak Hamad Al Khayareen held talks with Olympic Council of Asia chief Sheikh Ahmad Al Sabah to further explore the possibility of getting cue sports into the Olympic Movement.

The Qatari official who assumed charge as the chief of the game's governing body last November year has been pushing his reform agenda and he hopes cue sports gets into Olympics one day.

"Spreading the game globally and getting it Olympic recognition is on top of my agenda. I'm working on it," said Al Khayareen.

Many players like English pro Shaun Murphy have been pushing for snooker's case at least for Olympic

With more shorter versions like 6-Red Snooker making a quick impact, Al Khayareen feels cue sports is getting close to realising its Olympic dreams.

"These shorter formats will certainly attract more crowd and they fit well into the Olympic Movement," added Al Khayareen, who previously headed the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports.

Meanwhile, Doha will host the 2017 IBSF World Billiards Championship (150 Up and Long Up) from November 9 to 15.

November will be a busy month for the Qatari capital city with it set to host the IBSF World Snooker Championships (Men, Women and Masters) from 17 to 27.

Doha to host world snooker championship again