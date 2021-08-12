Retired Haye to fight 'overconfident billionaire buddy' Fournier

Former world cruiserweight and heavyweight champion Haye retired from boxing after losing a rematch with Tony Bellew in May 2018.

The 40-year-old has been tempted to lace the gloves up again for a fight with former WBA light heavyweight international champion Fournier in Los Angeles, but the Brit says he is not making a "traditional comeback".

Haye said: "This whole fight between us came into existence when at dinner with a group in Mykonos we were asked who would win in a fight between us.

"I laughed, but out of respect for Joe's ego suggested it would be close, maybe a draw – whilst winking to Joe.

"Joe's straight-faced response was very different, he was deadly serious stating he would win in a fight today – I assumed it was just the tequila talking.

"And that's exactly where it started. A boozy night in Mykonos, two alpha males peacocking with a crowd of girls. Fast forward two weeks, I remain happily retired from boxing, with no intentions to make a traditional comeback to challenge the monsters of the division but am fit and ready to prove my point against my overconfident billionaire buddy.

This isn’t a comeback, this is about teaching there are levels in boxing. One must stay in their lane or risk getting flattened. Joe ‘The Billionaire’ Fournier needs to learn that you can’t buy everything. Champions are born not bought. Full release https://t.co/NZA94Kr3cL pic.twitter.com/Ipp7XSFasT — David Haye (@davidhaye) August 12, 2021

"I would've been more than happy to prove this point behind closed doors, I suggested a four-round spar in my Hayemaker Gym in London, which would have been more than enough to shut him up.

"But for Fournier, the 'Ric Flair' of the boxing world, this would have done nothing for his 'legacy'. Joe asked what it would cost to get me through the ropes one last time for an official fight, on a real stage. I told him it would have to be a package rivalling my last PPV blockbusters. A few calls with the lawyers, and here we are."

The fight is on the undercard for the return of the 48-year-old Oscar De La Hoya, who comes up against Vitor Belfort, 44.