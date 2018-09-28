English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Los Angeles' Staples Center to host Wilder-Fury

By
Wilder vs Fury will go down at Staples Center in Los Angeles
Wilder vs Fury will go down at Staples Center in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, September 28: Deontay Wilder's WBC heavyweight title defence against Tyson Fury will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, it has been confirmed.

The American will put his strap on the line against his fellow unbeaten heavyweight on December 1.

It is likely that Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA Super, IBF and WBO belts, will pursue a unification bout with the victor at Wembley next April.

Joshua defeated Alexander Povetkin with a brutal seventh-round stoppage at England's national stadium on Saturday (September 22).

A Twitter poll this week showed that fans would prefer to see Joshua face Wilder, although the American said he is waiting for a "real offer" before taking the fight.

Wilder has won 39 of his 40 professional fights via knockout, while Fury has not lost in 27 bouts.

Fury dethroned Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF, WBA and WBO belts in November 2015, but was inactive for two and a half years before returning to the ring this year.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: GIR 0 - 1 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue