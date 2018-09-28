Los Angeles' Staples Center to host Wilder-Fury

The American will put his strap on the line against his fellow unbeaten heavyweight on December 1.

It is likely that Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA Super, IBF and WBO belts, will pursue a unification bout with the victor at Wembley next April.

Joshua defeated Alexander Povetkin with a brutal seventh-round stoppage at England's national stadium on Saturday (September 22).

A Twitter poll this week showed that fans would prefer to see Joshua face Wilder, although the American said he is waiting for a "real offer" before taking the fight.

Venue announced!



Deontay Wilder will meet Tyson Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 1.#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/VHfu8DDIQF — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) September 27, 2018

Wilder has won 39 of his 40 professional fights via knockout, while Fury has not lost in 27 bouts.

Fury dethroned Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF, WBA and WBO belts in November 2015, but was inactive for two and a half years before returning to the ring this year.