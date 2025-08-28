Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Suffering From Flu, Will He Get Fit In Time?

More sports Diamond League 2025 Final: List Of All Winners– Updated As Of 28th August By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:41 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The highly anticipated Diamond League 2025 Final kicked off in Zurich on August 27, bringing together the world's finest track and field athletes in a two-day spectacle. The season-ending showdown began in stunning fashion at Sechseläutenplatz, where the city streets were transformed into a vibrant arena for the opening events.

The first day of competition featured several field events, with champions already being crowned across six disciplines. Olympic champion Katie Moon of the USA clinched the women's pole vault title, showcasing her consistency and composure on the big stage.

In the men's shot put, American powerhouse Joe Kovacs delivered a commanding performance to secure gold, while Canada's Sarah Mitton topped the women's shot put with an impressive display.

Australia's Nicola Olyslagers continued her remarkable 2025 form by winning the women's high jump, while Sweden's pole vault superstar Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis once again proved why he is the undisputed king of his event, capturing the men's pole vault crown. Switzerland's own Simon Ehammer delighted the home crowd by taking the men's long jump title, adding a local flavor to the evening's proceedings.

The action now shifts to the iconic Letzigrund Stadium on August 28, where 26 more champions will be decided across track and field events, including the much-anticipated men's javelin final featuring India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

The stakes are high-not only will winners earn the prestigious 2025 Diamond League champion title, but they will also secure a coveted wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

Diamond League 2025 Champions (As of 28th August)

Pole Vault (Women): Katie Moon (USA)

Shot Put (Men): Joe Kovacs (USA)

Shot Put (Women): Sarah Mitton (CAN)

High Jump (Women): Nicola Olyslagers (AUS)

Pole Vault (Men): Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis (SWE)

Long Jump (Men): Simon Ehammer (SUI)

Discus (Men):

Discus (Women):

Hugh jump (Men):

Triple jump (Men):

Triple jump (Women):

400m (Women):

400m (Men):

3000m (Women):

100m hurdles (Women):

3000m steeplechase (Men):

110m hurdles (Men):

1500m (Women):

Javelin (Men):

Javelin (Women):

1500m (Men):

100m (Women):

3000m steeplechase (Women):

100m (Men):

400m hurdles (Women):

Long jump (Women):

400m hurdles (Men):

3000m (Men):

800m (Women):

800m (Men)

200m (Women)

200m (Men)

With more titles up for grabs, day two promises thrilling action as Zurich prepares to crown the remaining 2025 Diamond League champions.