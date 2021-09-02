Digitalization may just be the shot in the arm Goa's casinoscape needs

Goa casinos are not just for tourists

Officials in Goa have long stressed that casinos in the state remain "essentially for tourists," even though that mandate hasn't stopped locals from entering the gambling establishments. A study by ENV Media, which provides an overview of Goa's casino communities, noted that "locals are reported to outnumber tourists at land-based casinos" citing local media that reported residents hold "shares between 50% and 80% of all onshore casino visitors."

Goa has been actively positioning itself as a gambling destination not just in the country, but in the South Asia region by facilitating the expansion of casinos-eight land-based and six casino vessels are currently allowed to operate in Goa-in an attempt to attract tourists who might not consider visiting the state. The ride towards becoming a casino capital, however, is proving to be a bumpy one for Goa.

Gambling brings with it both positive and negative value to the state, according to Goa officials. With the way it is set up at the moment, the casino industry is seen to pose a threat not just to society but also to the environment. In fact, "ruining the Mandovi landscape" is a long-standing concern among Goa's gambling collateral, according to the ENV Media report, which is backed by a Goa State Pollution Control Board study that confirmed the Mandovi river is full of bacterial contamination."

The never-ending casino closures, brought about by COVID-19, isn't helping the state either. The Goa officials had set up a plan for a gradual reopening of the economy, but it's highly unlikely for casinos and other tourism hotspots to reopen in the state with the pandemic "still on," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Adding online casinos may boost Goa's 'casinoscape' fame

The pandemic, however, has shown that there is a new avenue for an economic boost not just for Goa, but for the entire country as well. Online casinos with real money that offers blackjack for real money are components will bring in more players and essentially pave the way for next-generation revenue streams for the state.

As ENV Media analysts pointed out, "The Covid-19 pandemic may have given the decisive push in many industries. While tourism stands to improve in Goa, its gambling fame might just be brought onto a new level with online gambling. Goa might push for more online gamers and next-gen revenue streams instead of pushing for rich tourists (and trying to discriminate against locals or humble desi gamblers)."

COVID-19 has pushed many consumers to become digital converts and turn to technology and the internet for new digital ways to conduct their daily activities. Consumers in India, which is already considered a mobile first market, are already spending more time on their devices. According to a separate ENV Media report focusing on mobile devices, 365 million online players-more than half of India's estimated 760 million internet users, get in touch with their games via mobile phones.

And if harnessed properly-with an updated, uniform, and transparent regulation-online casinos might just be the shot in the arm that the state of Goa needs.

"Digital entertainment is increasingly popular in all of its shapes, and online (mobile) gaming has not been an exception in tech-savvy India and its well-developed state of Goa. Internet gaming has already nurtured a community of gamblers who tend to look for safe, legitimate, and regulated gaming platforms," ENV Media analysts said in their report.

