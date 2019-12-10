English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Reinstate Whyte as mandatory challenger, Hearn tells WBC

By Russell Greaves
Eddie Hearn and Dillian Whyte

London, December 10: Dillian Whyte should be restored as the mandatory challenger to the victor of Deontay Wilder's bout with Tyson Fury, Eddie Hearn has said.

The promoter's call comes in the wake of Whyte being cleared by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after initially being charged by the body for testing positive for a banned substance.

After beating Oscar Rivas on points in July, Whyte was provisionally stripped of his WBC interim title and status as mandatory challenger to champion Wilder by the sanctioning body.

However, the Briton was on the undercard for Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. and, ahead of Saturday's victory over Mariusz Wach, UKAD announced he had been absolved of any wrongdoing.

Whyte wins after going through 'hell', Hunter v Povetkin ends in a draw

Whyte said he had "been through hell" and Hearn insists the 31-year-old ought to be immediately reinstated in the WBC pecking order.

"Dillian should get the mandatory position for the winner of Wilder versus Fury (in February)," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"We go back to the WBC now and make sure they give him what he was supposed to get.

"In my opinion, they took it away unjustly, so now, bearing in mind the results of the case, they have to reinstate him immediately, and it should now come for the winner of that fight."

More DILLIAN WHYTE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: WHU 1 - 3 ARS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue