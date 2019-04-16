English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Golf: Trump to award Woods Presidential Medal of Freedom after Masters triumph

By Opta
Golf: Trump to award Woods Presidential Medal of Freedom after Masters triumph

New York, April 16: United States president Donald Trump has announced he will be handing Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom following his superb Masters triumph.

Woods ended his 11-year wait for major glory as he prevailed by one shot at Augusta, donning the green jacket for a fifth time.

The 43-year-old's 15th major victory was the culmination of a remarkable comeback from a series of troublesome back injuries, and president Trump – himself a keen golfer – was quick to offer his congratulations.

"Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible success & comeback in sports (golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!" Trump tweeted.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest award a civilian can receive in the United States, given to people who have "made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours."

Other notable athletes who have earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom include Muhammad Ali, Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: ATA 0 - 0 EMP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue