Dustin Johnson withdraws from Zozo Championship

By Dejan Kalinic
Dustin Johnson
World number one Dustin Johnson will miss this week's Zozo Championship.

California, October 20: Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship, delaying his return after testing positive for coronavirus.

Johnson withdrew from last week's The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek after contracting COVID-19.

The world number one was due to return at Sherwood Country Club in California this week, but the American will miss the PGA Tour event.

"Unfortunately, Dustin just made the decision to withdraw from Zozo," his agent David Winkle told pgatour.com.

"While he is feeling much better, he is still a bit low on energy and feels it would be best to wait and resume his schedule in Houston."

Johnson, who has two wins this year, was last in action as he finished tied for sixth at the US Open last month.

A 23-time winner on the PGA Tour, Johnson is scheduled to return at the Houston Open, which begins on November 5 – a week before the Masters.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 4:10 [IST]
