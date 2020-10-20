Dustin Johnson withdraws from Zozo Championship

Johnson withdrew from last week's The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek after contracting COVID-19.

The world number one was due to return at Sherwood Country Club in California this week, but the American will miss the PGA Tour event.

"Unfortunately, Dustin just made the decision to withdraw from Zozo," his agent David Winkle told pgatour.com.

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the @ZOZOCHAMP.https://t.co/1RcbrQ7EVs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 19, 2020

"While he is feeling much better, he is still a bit low on energy and feels it would be best to wait and resume his schedule in Houston."

Johnson, who has two wins this year, was last in action as he finished tied for sixth at the US Open last month.

A 23-time winner on the PGA Tour, Johnson is scheduled to return at the Houston Open, which begins on November 5 – a week before the Masters.