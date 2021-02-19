ELMS Sports Foundation set to initiate second edition of High-Performance Leadership Programme

The first cohort of the program included Olympians Aparna Popat, Shiva Keshavan and Neha Aggarwal alongside other international athletes, representatives of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and state governments, elite sports clubs as well as NGOs associated with athlete management. This one-of-a-kind program is now open for everyone who fits its eligibility criteria.

"We have received a tremendously positive response during the induction of the first batch and I'm extremely happy to announce the second batch. Along with Abhinav Bindra Foundation and Loughborough University, we have successfully created a pool of High-Performance leaders who have developed the ability to not only contribute to the growth of the Indian sports ecosystem but also lead and created meaningful engagement and an environment for sports and sportspersons to thrive. I hope many more sports administrators can benefit from this curriculum and accelerate the growth of Indian sports," ELMS Sports Foundation co-promoter Vita Dani said.

"High Performance Sport has seen a resurgence over the years owing to the potential of our athletes, guidance of our coaches and also due to the know-how of our sports leaders and administrators. These leaders and administrators not only create an athlete-centric approach but also execute plans with perfection. After the success of the first cohort of the High-Performance Leadership Programme, we are delighted to invite applications for the second batch, as we take concrete steps in taking Indian sport to greater heights in a sustainable manner. Come join us on this journey," India's only Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra added while urging interested candidates.

The ongoing pandemic has helped us witness and understand the importance of being skilled and innovative. While live sport has taken a hit and is making a slow recovery, High-Performance leaders will play a crucial role in the growth of the sporting ecosystem with their innovation, efficiency, and unique skill-set. Having Abhinav Bindra Foundation as the Knowledge Partner, ELMS Sports Foundation's High-Performance Leadership Program has been developed with active collaboration from Loughborough University and many other national and international experts to upgrade knowledge, skills and abilities of sports administrators and train them to become process and result-oriented simultaneously in order to achieve sustainable growth.

Registrations are now open for this seven-month online certificate program with the last date to apply to be March 1, 2021. Candidates can submit their application on bit.ly/HPLP2Form. The fees for the program is INR 40000 + GST (one-time) while INR 35000 + GST for candidates who are sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, State Sports Departments or government bodies like SAI, SAG, NIS, etc. as well as any of the national sports federations.

To know more visit: http://www.highperformanceleadershipindia.com or read the brochure here:

Apply now: bit.ly/HPLP2Form

Message ELMS on WhatsApp

Source: Media Release