English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

End of an era as Nicol David bows out

By
Nicol David
It's curtains for Nicol David's glittering 21-year career on the PSA World Tour

Bengaluru, May 22: The second day of the the 2019 British Open Squash Championship was an emotional one as three of Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour's most decorated players -- Nicol David, Laura Massaro and Jenny Duncalf -- called time on their professional career following their defeats.

Nicol, the iconic Malaysian had already announced that she would retire at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old, who had won five British Open titles and spent an unprecedented nine years as world No.1, bowed out after a 1-3 defeat to world No.3 Nour El Tayeb, with the Egyptian player winning 11-4, 11-7, 11-13, 11-5 to end Nicol's 21-year career on the PSA World Tour.

"The British Open was the thing that really kicked things off and winning that title gave me the belief that I could be one of the best on Tour and gave me the confidence to win my first world title and get to world No.1," said Nicol, who has won the world title, a record eight times.

Two-time British Open champion Massaro, the most successful Englishwoman of the modern era, saw her career come to an end at the hands of Belgium's world No.39 Tinne Gilis as she fell to a surprise 11-5, 2-11, 11-5, 11-7 defeat.

Massaro's compatriot and former world No.2 Duncalf played her final professional match against Egypt's world No.1 Raneem El Welily, going down in straight games.

Duncalf retires with 11 PSA titles and was runner-up to Nicol in the 2008 British Open and 2011 PSA World Championships final, while she even took up MC duties later on in the day to interview the Malaysian on court after her final match.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue