EuroBasket: Luka Doncic's Stellar Performance Sends Slovenia To Quarter-Finals

Luka Doncic propelled Slovenia into the EuroBasket quarter-finals with an impressive 84-77 win over Italy. Doncic's performance was remarkable, scoring 42 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and making three steals in just 33 minutes. This feat placed him among the elite players in EuroBasket history, as he achieved his second 40-point game in the tournament.

Georgia made history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time after defeating France 80-70. Tornike Shengelia led Georgia with 24 points and eight rebounds, while Kamar Baldwin also contributed 24 points. France missed Victor Wembanyama due to injury, with Sylvain Francisco leading their scoring with 14 points.

Doncic joined a select group of players who have scored multiple 40-point games in EuroBasket, including Nikos Galis, Doron Jamchi, Lauri Markkanen, and Eddy Terrace. Additionally, he became the fourth Slovenian to reach the 500-point milestone in EuroBasket history, following Goran Dragic, Ivo Daneu, and Jaka Lakovic.

Klemen Prepelic was the only other Slovenian player to score in double figures against Italy with 11 points. Despite a late push from Italy led by Simone Fontecchio and Nicolo Melli, Slovenia held on for victory. They will now face defending champions Germany for a spot in the semi-finals.

Georgia's victory over France was significant as they had already defeated Spain during the group stage. Giorgi Shermadini expressed his joy after the win: "Unbelievable. I'm really happy, congrats to my team-mates, everyone, all our fans in Georgia and here." Georgia will face Finland next after Finland's surprise win over Serbia.

Poland and Greece Advance

Poland secured their place in the quarter-finals by defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 80-72. Jordan Loyd scored 28 points while Mateusz Ponitka added 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Poland will face Turkiye next. Meanwhile, Greece progressed by beating Israel 84-79 with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way with 34 points.

The EuroBasket tournament continues to deliver thrilling basketball action as teams vie for a place in the final stages. With several upsets already occurring, fans eagerly anticipate more exciting matchups ahead.