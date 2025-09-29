English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Ryder Cup 2025: McIlroy Praises Team Europe's Unbelievable Effort In Victory Over USA

In a thrilling finale, Rory McIlroy praised Team Europe's collective effort as they secured a 15-13 victory over the USA in the Ryder Cup 2025. The team's strong performance and leadership were key to their success.

By

Team Europe emerged victorious in the Ryder Cup, overcoming a strong challenge from the United States on the final day. Rory McIlroy praised his team-mates' exceptional effort as they secured a 15-13 win at Bethpage Black. Europe had established a commanding lead of 11.5-4.5 after dominating the initial sessions, needing just a few more points to retain their title.

Luke Donald's team had set a record European lead heading into the last day. However, hopes for an easy victory were dashed when the Americans mounted a spirited comeback. They won five and halved one of the first seven matches, threatening to overturn Europe's advantage in what could have been an unprecedented final-day comeback.

McIlroy Celebrates Team Europe's Ryder Cup Win

Ludvig Aberg delivered Europe's first point on the tense final day with a 2&1 win over Patrick Cantlay. Shane Lowry also played a crucial role by securing half a point against Russell Henley with a birdie on the last hole, ensuring Europe retained the trophy. McIlroy expressed immense pride in being part of this winning team.

After securing his sixth Ryder Cup victory, McIlroy was visibly emotional. "I'm extremely proud to be a part of this team, extremely proud of every single one," he stated on Sky Sports. He highlighted their determination to achieve what many thought impossible: winning in America, particularly in New York.

Reflecting on past challenges, McIlroy mentioned how comments following their 2021 defeat at Whistling Straits motivated them. He credited Luke Donald for his leadership, saying they were fortunate to have such an incredible captain guiding them through this journey.

Bradley's Candid Reflections

Keegan Bradley, captain of Team USA, spoke openly about their loss to Sky Sports. "I think I would have set the course up a little different," he admitted but acknowledged that Europe played better and deserved their win. Bradley praised Donald as possibly the best European Ryder Cup captain ever.

The Ryder Cup concluded with Team Europe celebrating their hard-fought victory and reflecting on their collective efforts and strategic planning that led to success against formidable opponents on American soil.

Story first published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 13:27 [IST]
