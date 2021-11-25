Exciting bantamweight contenders set to headline UFC Vegas 44

Font (19-4, fighting out of Woburn, Mass.) aims to keep his momentum going by capitalizing on his second consecutive UFC main event opportunity.

Currently riding a four-fight win streak, he holds impressive victories over former champion Cody Garbrandt, as well as Marlon Moraes and Sergio Pettis. Font now hopes to add another former UFC titleholder to his resume to stake his claim for a shot at the belt.

Two-time UFC featherweight champion Aldo (30-7, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to secure his third straight win by taking out another tough contender.

Throughout his legendary career he has also earned memorable victories over Frankie Edgar (twice), Chad Mendes (twice) and Chan Sung Jung. Aldo now has his sights set on a spectacular finish to secure another opportunity at UFC gold.

Also, in a striking fan's dream fight, No. 12 ranked lightweight contender Brad Riddell squares off with No. 14 Rafael Fiziev.

Former kickboxing standout Riddell (10-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand by way of Christchurch, New Zealand) hopes to continue his winning ways with another show-stealing performance.

During his UFC run, he has delivered notable wins over Drew Dober, Magomed Mustafaev and Jamie Mullarkey. Riddell now hopes to secure his first UFC finish and continue climbing the lightweight ranks.

Fiziev (10-1, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan by the way of Phuket, Thailand) has wasted no time turning heads since joining the UFC roster in 2019.

A dynamic kickboxer, he has secured exciting victories against Bobby Green, Renato Moicano and Marc Diakiese. Fiziev now intends to continue his ascent up the 155-pound ladder by finishing Riddell in emphatic fashion.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Fan favorite Clay Guida (36-18, fighting out of Johnsburg, Ill.) goes for another thrilling performance against submission ace Leonardo Santos (18-4-1, fighting out of Campos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at lightweight.

• Light heavyweight contenders collide when No. 13 ranked Jimmy Crute (12-2, fighting out of Bendigo, Victoria, Australia) locks horns with No. 14 Jamahal Hill (8-1 1NC, fighting out of Grand Rapids, Mich.).

• Maki Pitolo (13-8, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Nanakuli, Hawaii) meets Dusko Todorovic (10-2, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) in a clash of middleweight finishers.

• Manel Kape (16-6, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand by way of Porto, Portugal) aims for another highlight-reel finish when he takes on Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-5, fighting out of Aktobe, Kazakhstan) at flyweight.

• Jake Matthews (17-5, fighting out of Epping, Victoria, Australia) hopes to stop the momentum of Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) in a welterweight bout.

• Cheyanne Vlismas (6-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) faces Mallory Martin (7-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) at strawweight.

• Light heavyweight KO artists Alonzo Menifield (11-2, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) and William Knight (10-2, fighting out of East Hartford, Conn.) look to steal the show.

• Claudio Puelles (11-2, fighting out of Lima, Peru) plans to stay in the win column when he faces Chris Gruetzemacher (15-4, fighting out of New Bern, N.C.) at lightweight.

• Philipe Lins (14-5, Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil) moves down to light heavyweight to face unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov (10-0, fighting out of Fairfield, N.J. by way of Nalchik, Russia).

• Alex Morono (20-7 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) goes for his third consecutive victory when he takes on Mickey Gall (7-3, fighting out of Green Brook, N.J.) in a welterweight contest.

• Louis Smolka (17-7, fighting out of Kapolei, Hawaii) takes on Vince Morales (10-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Ontario, Ore.) in a bantamweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo will take place Saturday, December 4 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

The prelims will kick off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. A limited number of tickets will be available on Monday, November 29 at www.axs.com.

Source: Press Release