More sports FIDE World Cup 2025: India's Narayanan, Diptayan, Aronyak Advance to Second Round By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 20:32 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

Panaji, Nov 3: India enjoyed another strong day at the FIDE World Cup 2025 as GM Narayanan S.L., GM Diptayan Ghosh, and IM Aronyak Ghosh advanced to the second round after impressive performances in their respective tiebreaks on Monday.

Narayanan and Diptayan sealed their spots in style, winning both their rapid games 2-0, while Aronyak produced a clinical display in the second stage of the tiebreaks to join them among the advancing Indian contingent.

Playing with black in the first game against IM Steven Rojas of Peru, Narayanan gained an early advantage and converted it in 52 moves before wrapping up the match with white in just 22 moves. The victory confirmed his berth in the second round, where he will take on GM Nikita Vitiugov of England.

Reflecting on his triumph, Narayanan said: "I thought I was the favourite in the tie-break. In the shorter format, I am pretty strong. When I feel unsure, I sometimes ask ChatGPT who's better in tiebreaks - and this time too, it said I was the favourite! My opponent played extremely well in the classical games, but winning with black gave me the confidence to close the match with white."

On the adjacent board, GM Diptayan Ghosh produced a composed performance to beat GM Peng Xiongjian of China. His strategic play, highlighted by two well-placed advancing pawns, helped him secure a 70-move victory in the first game before finishing the match in 46 moves in the second. He now faces a challenging second-round clash against GM Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Meanwhile, IM Aronyak Ghosh continued his impressive run, defeating GM Mateusz Bartel of Poland in the second stage of the tiebreaks. After drawing the first set 1-1, the young Indian dominated both rapid games - winning the first in 54 moves and capitalising on Bartel's mistakes to close the second in just 20 moves. He now advances to face GM Levon Aronian of the USA.

The ongoing FIDE World Cup 2025 features 206 players from 82 countries, competing in a knockout format for the coveted Viswanathan Anand Cup, named in honour of India's five-time world champion.

India's campaign continues to shine, with six players - Surya Shekhar Ganguly, Pranav V, Raunak Sadhwani, Pranesh M, Karthik Venkatraman, and Iniyan Pa - having already reached the second round. Eight more Indian GMs, including Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh, and Vidit Gujrathi, received first-round byes as part of the top-50 seeds.

Interestingly, India is already guaranteed at least one spot in the third round, with Karthik Venkatraman set to face GM Aravindh Chithambaram in an all-Indian clash on Tuesday.

Monday's tiebreaks showcased India's growing depth in chess, with several players showing nerves of steel under pressure. While Raja Rithvik R and Lalit Babu MR fought hard but ended with drawn matches, Aronyak's resilient comeback and Narayanan's aggressive flair underlined India's dominance in the shorter formats.

Indian Results (Round 1 - 1st Tiebreak):

GM Diptayan Ghosh bt GM Peng Xiongjian (CHN) 2:0 (Aggregate 3:1)

GM Narayanan SL bt IM Steven Rojas (PER) 2:0 (Aggregate 3:1)

GM Raja Rithvik R drew with Kazybek Nogerbek (KAZ) 1:1 (Aggregate 2:2)

IM Aronyak Ghosh drew with GM Mateusz Bartel (POL) 1:1 (Aggregate 2:2)

GM Lalit Babu MR drew with GM Max Warmerdam (NED) 1:1 (Aggregate 2:2)

Round 1, 2nd Tiebreak:

IM Aronyak Ghosh bt GM Mateusz Bartel (POL) 2:0 (Aggregate 4:2)

GM Lalit Babu MR drew with GM Max Warmerdam (NED) 1:1 (Aggregate 3:3)

GM Raja Rithvik R drew with Kazybek Nogerbek (KAZ) 1:1 (Aggregate 3:3)

As the second round begins, all eyes will be on the Indian contingent, which continues to make waves in one of the most prestigious events in world chess.