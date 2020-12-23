Figueiredo’s surge in flyweight to Khabib’s retirment – UFC end 2020 with a bang

McGregor returns for first time since October 2018

Conor McGregor needed just 40 seconds to make a triumphant return to the octagon after a brutal TKO against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor - fighting for the first time in 15 months - was relentless in the octagon, dropping Cerrone inside the opening round in Las Vegas on January 18.

After striking Cerrone with his shoulder, McGregor then delivered a devastating kick to the head before a flurry of punches prompted the referee to stop the welterweight bout and main event. McGregor made his long-awaited return after a 15-month absence since his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Jones defends Light Heavyweight belt, but vacates title

Jon Jones claimed an unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes to retain the light heavyweight title in UFC 247 in February.

But, months later Jones - widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters - announced that he was giving up his UFC title amid a pay dispute. However, Jones has not retired and announced his move to heavyweight and will fight next year.

The 33-year-old American star, who has been champion since December 2018 and boasts a 26-1-0 MMA record - wrote via Twitter: "Just got off the phone with @UFC, today I confirm that I'm vacating the light heavyweight championship."

Show went on in Vegas, Jacksonville and Fight Island

While many events including the Tokyo Olympics were forced to be postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic, UFC, who were the first to resume sport after the coronavirus enforced-break, hosted events in three venues in closed door set up.

Like all the other events across the world, UFC also had to cancel a few events from March 21 to May 2. However, the Octagon returned to action on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. The events were later moved to a different location after the rising COVID-19 cases.

The promotion moved to their base in Las Vegas and hosted events in the Apex Facility, where they ended the year as well. But the highlight of the year was, UFC's move to a private island.

UFC president White pulled off one of the historic moments as the Octagon moved to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, where a total of 9 events, including the one where the best pound for pound fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov retired.

Adesanya defends Middleweight gold twice

On March 7, Israel Adesany defeated Yoel Romero to retain the middleweight title via unanimous decision in UFC 248 and on September 27, when UFC returned to Abu Dhabi for second run of events on UFC Fight Island, the champions made another successful title defence after humbling undefeated Paulo Costa via a second-round TKO at UFC 253.

Khabib submits Gaethje and calls it quits

On October 24, an emotional Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after submitting Justin Gaethje to unify the lightweight title at UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje event which took place at the Flash Forum on Yas Island (Fight Island) in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event, which concluded the second run of events on UFC Fight Island, UFC lightweight champion Khabib and interim champion Gaethje delivered an incredible first round of elite MMA. In the second round, Khabib wasted not a moment's time across his assault and takedown, then he slapped on a triangle for a submission that Gaethje could not escape.

Following the victory, Khabib was extremely emotional for his triumphant win, the first one without his father and lifelong coach in his corner. With a heavy heart, Khabib placed his gloves on the canvas and announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

"Today, I want to say, this was my last fight. No way am I going to come here without my father. It was first time, after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin. I talk with my mother three days, she don't want that I go fight without father. I promised her, it's going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here."

Incredible Figueiredo wins title and defends twice

Deiveson Figueiredo, who moved to the flyweight division at the start of the year in February, has had an incredible year in the Octagon, winning the title and making a successful defence twice in the space of 20 days.

First up, in February, the bout for the flyweight title, which was vacated by Henry Cejudo, had to proceed as a non title affair after Figueiredo weighed 2.5 pounds more than the required limit. He did, however, defeat Joseph Benavidez in UFC Fight Night 169 via TKO.

Months later in UFC Fight Night 172, the pair met in a rematch, this time with the title up for grabs and once again it was Figueiredo, who emerged the winner after he submitted Benavidez to claim the vacant Flyweight title.

Figueiredo then made two successful title defences, first on November 21 in UFC 255, where he submitted Alex Perez and the second was against Brandon Moreno in the final PPV of the year - UFC 256. Although, his final defence of the year ended in a draw, that bout was the Fight of the year contender.

Notable retirements and releases in 2020

Daniel Cormier - retired

Anderson Silva - released

Khabib Nurmagomedov - retired

Yoel Romero - released

Henry Cejudo - retired