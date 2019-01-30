Former chess world champion Vladimir Kramnik retires

Kramnik, 43, made waves in 2000 when he defeated defending champion Garry Kasparov at the World Championship. Currently ranked seventh by the World Chess Federation, he became the undisputed world champion in 2006.

Vlady,a friend,rival and confidant. One of the most influential chess players of our times.His rivalry was a constant inspiration.I will miss his dry humour at tournaments. For me you will always be the Big Vlad from 89. All the best Vlady in your new avatar.#VladimirKramnik — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) January 29, 2019

"I already decided to finish my professional chess career a couple of months ago and now, after having played my last tournament, I would like to announce it publicly," he said on the website of the Tata Steel Chess tournament that ended in the Netherlands on Sunday.

He said he was quitting to focus on chess education projects.