Former NBA player Martin to visit India to promote the game

Mumbai, January 11: The United States-based National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday announced that former NBA player Kevin Martin will visit India as part of the league's continued efforts to popularise basketball in the country.

Martin will first visit Mumbai on Friday (January 12) where he will interact with Reliance Foundation Junior NBA participants at the Dhirubhai Ambani School, a media release issued here said on Thursday. He will then travel to Delhi on January 16 to attend another Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program at St. Paul School, Safdarjung, followed by a visit to the NBA Basketball School at Apeejay School, Sheikh Sarai on January 17.

#Basketball | Former NBA player Kevin Martin will visit India on January 12 to promote the game of basketball; his first stop is set to be the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA participants in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/uScvRuvNNe — The Bridge (@TheBridge_IN) January 11, 2018

Finally, he will travel to Noida on January 18 where he will conduct a clinic for the nation's top basketball prospects at the NBA Academy India, the release added. "I look forward to visiting India to promote the game of basketball. There's a tremendous amount of momentum for the sport in the country, and I'm excited to do my part to help propel the game forward," the release quoted him.

Martin, a 6'7" guard from Western Carolina University, was selected 26th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2004 NBA Draft. He also had stints with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs before announcing his retirement in 2016.