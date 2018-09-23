English

Funding for 2022 Asiad, CWG to continue despite focus on 2020 Olympics: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

By PTI
Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
New Delhi, September 23: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday (September 23) promised continued support to medal prospects for the 2022 Asian and Commonwealth Games even though the focus has now shifted to 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"I know in the next two years players will focus on 2020 Olympics but there are a lot of them who are not an immediate medal prospects in the coming Olympics. They are potential medal prospects for the next Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," Rathore said.

"Earlier the funding for these players used to be stopped but we are changing it. It is a big challenge for me that the funding for the medal prospects for the next Asian Games, Commonwealth Games continues. I am trying my best, talking to corporates who are passionate about sports to raise funds," he said.

Rathore, speaking at a felicitation ceremony for the Asian Games medallists by the Indian Olympic Association, also assured the players that there will be no bureaucracy from the ministry's side and no call for help will go unanswered. "Things will change, I'm not saying it will be fast but I can assure the speed of change will be the best as we can do. You have already noticed the differences you will see many more differences ahead. Stay focussed on your sport."

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 19:12 [IST]
