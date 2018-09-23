Funding for 2022 Asiad, CWG to continue despite focus on 2020 Olympics: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

"I know in the next two years players will focus on 2020 Olympics but there are a lot of them who are not an immediate medal prospects in the coming Olympics. They are potential medal prospects for the next Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," Rathore said.

At the felicitation of our #AsianGames2018 champions by IOA.



Compliments to IOA for felicitating Asian Games medalists for the first time in its history.



Was my pleasure to have another opportunity to meet our #AsianGames medalists. pic.twitter.com/pe6hsrt7RN — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 23, 2018

"Earlier the funding for these players used to be stopped but we are changing it. It is a big challenge for me that the funding for the medal prospects for the next Asian Games, Commonwealth Games continues. I am trying my best, talking to corporates who are passionate about sports to raise funds," he said.

Rathore, speaking at a felicitation ceremony for the Asian Games medallists by the Indian Olympic Association, also assured the players that there will be no bureaucracy from the ministry's side and no call for help will go unanswered. "Things will change, I'm not saying it will be fast but I can assure the speed of change will be the best as we can do. You have already noticed the differences you will see many more differences ahead. Stay focussed on your sport."