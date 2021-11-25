Golovkin: Canelo trilogy possible but nothing has changed

Golovkin and Canelo's first battle ended in a split-decision draw in September 2017 before the Mexican superstar contentiously won the rematch on points 12 months later.

There has been plenty of talk about a third fight, but it has not yet come to fruition.

Canelo is set to chase a title in a fifth weight class after the WBC approved his request to challenge Ilunga Junior Makabu for the cruiserweight championship.

The 31-year-old made history with a brutal 11th-round knockout of Caleb Plant in their blockbuster unification showdown on November 6 – becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion.

Golovkin's next assignment is a fight with Ryota Murata in Japan on December 29.

The 39-year-old Kazakh middleweight icon believes another fight with Canelo could happen, but is not on the cards as it stands.

He told Sky Sports: "This fight is possible. Theoretically nothing has changed.

"There are certain questions which have been posed. They are still open, they remain unanswered.

"We have been discussing it but haven't moved towards this fight for quite some time. You are interested because he beat all the UK fighters! But it is of no concern to me."

What Golovkin is certain of is that he will not be moving into a different weight division.

"I don't want to entertain moving to a different division unless there is an offer on the table," he added.

"Imagine if I moved to 175lbs [light-heavyweight], the number of people calling me out will increase by 30 per cent!

"The army of fighters who self-promote themselves by using my name would only increase in number."