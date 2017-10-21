Ghosal's dream runs ends in semis

India's Saurav Ghosal fought hard before going down to world No.1 Mohamed El Shorbagy in the semifinal of the Channel VAS Championships at St George's Hill in Weybridge, England,

Ghosal, appearing in his biggest ever semi-final on the PSA World Tour, showed little signs of fatigue despite having to play two extra matches in qualifying as he chased and harried the top-seeded Egyptian at every turn.

Wow! That is an incredible winner from @SauravGhosal 😱



Shot of the month!? pic.twitter.com/XWaKwZdlsi — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) October 21, 2017

But El Shorbagy's ferocious pace eventually took its toll on the 31-year-old from Kolkata as he rose to an 13-11, 11-8, 11-9 victory to earn his place in the final.

"It's funny because he came through qualifying and I was helping him through his second match of qualifying because we're really good friends," said El Shorbagy.

"I was talking to him after his second win in qualification and I was telling him that I hadn't seen him enjoy his squash and haven't seen him play this well in a while.

"He was telling me how much he didn't enjoy playing last year but he has trained well this summer and he wants to come back. It wasn't just about him winning the last few rounds, it was about seeing the hunger in his eyes."

Result - Semifinal: Channel VAS Championships at St George's Hill

Mohamed El Shorbagy (EGY) bt Saurav Ghosal (IND) 3-0: 13-11, 11-8, 11-9 (56m)